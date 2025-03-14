The Bankomatiko+ Everyday Spending Campaign Winners Announced | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Bankomatiko+ Everyday Spending campaign was a roaring success! The Windward Islands Bank extends its sincere gratitude to all our valued customers who participated.

After much anticipation, we are thrilled to announce the winners of this exciting campaign. Three lucky customers have received incredible prizes, including; - A 5 days/4 nights experience in London, England for two people - Gift certificates for Carrefour Supermarket valued at $1,000 - A gift certificate for Emilio’s valued at $500 Congratulations to our lucky winners!

We hope you enjoy your well-deserved prizes. During a short prize-giving ceremony, which was held at WIB’s Pondfill location, the winners, they shared how much they enjoyed using their Bankomatiko+ Mastercard debit card for everyday purchases.

They highlighted how easy and convenient it is to tap and pay, eliminating the need to carry cash. They also appreciated the added benefit of being rewarded simply for using their card.

WIB’s country head, Daisy Carolus expressed her excitement as the winners represented a diverse mix of all age groups. She expressed appreciation to all who participated in the campaign.

If you haven’t experienced the ease of Bankomatiko+ Mastercard debit card yet, now is the perfect time to get one. With secure, hassle-free transactions and exclusive perks, it’s the smarter way to pay.

Visit https://www.wib-bank.net/personal/products/bankomatiko-plusdebit-card to learn more and apply today! Thank you once again for your participation and support.

Stay tuned for more exciting campaigns from WIB!