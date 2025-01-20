The Child Resilience and Protection Project Delivers Lasting Impact for Children | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - UNICEF the Netherlands has officially concluded the Child Resilience and Protection Project (CRPP). Executed in collaboration with the Government of Sint Maarten, the project has made significant strides in creating safer, more resilient environments for children and families.



“The success of the CRPP would not have been possible without the dedication and collaboration of our partners. The Government of Sint Maarten, particularly the Child Protection Working Group (CPWG), has played a pivotal role in driving progress and setting the foundation for future child protection initiatives. We celebrate these achievements while recognizing that the journey to improving children’s lives continues,” states Sacha Bökkerink, Advocacy and Programmes Director at UNICEF the Netherlands.



As part of the CRPP and to ensure the sustainability of its efforts, a five-year strategic plan and multi-annual work plan were developed for the National Child Protection Platform (NCPP). This platform provides a clear roadmap for collaboration of partners working towards strengthening and expanding child protection systems in Sint Maarten. This body, comprising representatives from multiple government, non-government and community stakeholders working in the Child Protection sector, will work closely with the CPWG to execute its vision. Additionally, a Youth Sounding Board is envisioned to further engage young people in shaping child protection policies and initiatives.



“Child protection challenges often require an inter-ministerial approach. The National Child Protection Platform will play a vital role in ensuring coordination and alignment, with youth engagement as a core priority,” explains Soraya Agard-Lake, CRPP Focal Point for the Government of Sint Maarten and Head of the Department of Youth.



Meaningful youth participation has been a cornerstone of the CRPP. Initiatives like the Youth Roundtable Conference have provided young people with opportunities to voice their perspectives on critical issues, including mental health, education, and social challenges. Insights from these forums informed key initiatives, such as mental health panel discussions and the production of the short film ‘What If I Told You’, which explores the impact of childhood experiences and the role of supportive adults. The film, along with child rights presentations were shared with over 500 primary school students.



In partnership with the Court of Guardianship, the CRPP introduced several advancements in child protection. The newly implemented Child Safety Code offers professionals a streamlined five-step process for identifying and reporting suspected child abuse. The Interisland Protocol, developed in collaboration with child protection agencies across the Dutch Caribbean, ensures the safe relocation of children during disasters while prioritizing their rights and well-being. A comprehensive communication package, including an animation video, supports its implementation.



“Standard Operating Procedures for suspected child abuse cases have also been incorporated into Court of Guardianship protocols, improving referral pathways and intervention processes. Streamlining these systems enhances communication and follow-up between key organizations, such as Turning Point, Safe Haven, SMMC, J&IS, and the Police Department,” notes Kimberly Dort-Brown, Head of the Court of Guardianship.

|

The CRPP also supported disaster preparedness in schools. In collaboration with the Student Support Services Division, the project supported the development of school safety plans, distributed safety training materials, and introduced tools like the School Safety & Emergency Response Handbook and Drill Guidelines for Schools. A hurricane preparedness game ‘Hurrycane Run’, custom-designed for Sint Maarten, was also developed to engage primary school students.



Recently, the Positive Parenting Support Program (PPSP) was officially launched as a key initiative under the CRPP. Tailored specifically for Sint Maarten, the program aims to strengthen parent-child relationships and promote child development. To date, 58 Facilitators and 18 Master Trainers have been certified to deliver workshops on effective communication, behaviour management, and emotional well-being. Organizations like the Judicial & Institutional Services (J&IS), the Methodist Church, and individual trainers are already utilizing the curriculum. As the program expands in 2025, it is expected to benefit even more families across the island.



The development of a Positive School Connection Program (PSCP) marked a start to addressing school violence. A mini pilot program was implemented in primary schools (MAC St. John Campus and Oranje School) and secondary schools (Sundial and MAC High School), targeting both teachers and students. In addition, 12 teachers and professionals were trained as Master Trainers. The PSCP provides a comprehensive approach that aims to equip educators and students with the tools to create supportive and inclusive school climates, ultimately contributing to violence prevention and improved student well-being.



The fifth and final edition of Growing Up Safe – Sint Maarten Magazine is set to be disseminated in January 2025, marking the culmination of five impactful years. With over 120 articles published, the magazine has shed light on critical child protection topics while amplifying the voices of children, families, and professionals. Moving forward, it will continue as an online platform at www.growingupsafe-sxm.com, providing access to resources, publications, and tools to inform policies and inspire action.



UNICEF the Netherlands extends its deepest gratitude to the Government of the Netherlands and the World Bank for their support and resources, as well as to all our government partners, the community organizations and professionals whose commitment has been instrumental in the project’s impact. “We thank everyone who has contributed to this journey and invite all stakeholders to remain steadfast in their commitment to Sint Maarten’s children,” concludes Bökkerink.