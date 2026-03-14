The Claude Wathey Centennial. Wathey family will organize memorial events | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - This year marks the 100th birthday of the late Claude Wathey, the Wathey family stated in a statement on Saturday.

“Born Albert Claudius Wathey on the 24th of July 1926, in St. Maarten, he is known by most as the Father of Modern St. Maarten.

“Affectionately called the “Ole Man” by the people of both sides of the land, Claude had an enduring vision for St. Maarten and actively led the island away from a place of isolation and little opportunity toward greater prosperity and higher living standards for its people during his lifetime.

“The Ole Man transformed St. Maarten from a forgotten place where many left to seek work elsewhere into a thriving economy that many wanted to come back to. It is often taken for granted now, but Claude’s vision was pioneering and far reaching, setting the standard for many others in the region to follow. Many stand today on the shoulder of this giant.

“To commemorate this historic milestone and celebrate his remarkable and lasting legacy, the Wathey family will organize curated events leading up to his birthday on July 24th that will tell his story to new generations of St. Maarteners and continue his spirit of civic duty.

“As an authentic St. Maarten icon, the family will not limit events along political lines. Claude’s legacy and story now belong to St. Maarten’s wider national heritage and history. More information will follow in the days and weeks ahead,” the statement concludes.