The Joint Court officially opens a new branch on Saba | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SABA (WINDWARDSIDE) – On Thursday, November 30, 2023, the Joint Court of Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba proudly opened its sixth branch, located on the beautiful island of Saba.

Vice President of the Joint Court of Justice on Sint Maarten, Mr. Wouters, shared his insights: 'During my visit to Saba, it became clear that both the local government and the population strongly felt the need for a permanent location for justice.

In recent years, the Court has gratefully used facilities in the government office and the Island Council Hall, for which we sincerely thank Governor Johnson and the entire island administration. However, in line with the principles of the separation of powers, where the legislative, executive, and judicial branches operate independently, it is crucial for the Court to be physically located in a separate facility.

Today, we are all witnesses: for the first time in history, we are opening a physical branch of the Joint Court of Justice on this beautiful island of Saba, also known as "the Unspoiled Queen." The Joint Court has deliberately decided not to open its branch in The Bottom but in the picturesque village of Windwardside.

This decision, although it may raise questions, is based on the importance of maintaining the separation of powers. By maintaining physical distance from the government, we can ensure the independence of the judiciary.

The choice of Windwardside was made quickly, especially because of the representative and practical building, central location, and ample parking. Windwardside, located in the heart of the island, will thus become a place where not only stories are shared but also justice is pursued.