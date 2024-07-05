The last Netherlands Antillean coin: First Strike of Commemorative Farewell NAf Coin | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/CURACAO - Yesterday, Thursday, July 4, 2024, the inaugural strike of the 5-guilder "Farewell NAf" commemorative coin was celebrated at the Royal Dutch Mint (KNM) in Houten, the Netherlands.

This special silver coin features all birds depicted on Netherlands Antillean banknotes: the Hummingbird, Flamingo, Andean Sparrow, Bananaquit, and Caribbean Mockingbird, along with the text: Vaarwel NAf - Farewell Naf - Ayó Naf.

This will be the last Netherlands-Antillean coin minted for the countries of Curaçao and Sint Maarten. After more than 70 years as the currency of first six, then five, and finally two islands within the Kingdom, the Netherlands Antillean guilder will be replaced by the Caribbean guilder as of March 31, 2025.

The depiction of the birds on the coin highlights the connection between the NAf banknotes and coins. In addition, 5-guilder circulation-quality farewell NAf coins will be minted.

The commemorative coin will go on sale at the end of this month. The first strike was performed by Julian Lopez Ramirez, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS), in the presence of CBCS President Richard Doornbosch and monetary historian and former curator/director of the Museum of the Royal Mint of the Netherlands, Albert Scheffers.

In his speech on the occasion, Doornbosch noted that this was a double farewell: not only to the Netherlands Antillean guilder, but also to the Royal Dutch Mint as our supplier of circulation coins.

The relationship between the islands, formerly Curaçao and its dependencies, and the KNM (and its legal predecessors) dates back at least 230 years, beginning in 1794 when the Utrecht Provincial and City Mint first struck silver 3, 1, and ¼ guilder coins, as well as two five-penny pieces, for the islands on behalf of the chartered Dutch West India Company (WIC).

These were marked with a "W" to distinguish them from those circulating in Europe. The CBCS has commissioned the minting of 500 silver coins and 20,000 circulation coins. The commemorative silver coins will soon go on sale for NAf 110.00 each and will be available at the CBCS Cash Department in Curaçao and Sint Maarten.

The official sales date will be announced shortly. As part of the farewell to the Netherlands Antillean guilder, the CBCS has also commissioned a book, which is currently in preparation.

The publication date of this book will be announced at a later date.

Julian Lopez Ramirez, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) performing the first strike.

Bert van Ravenswaai, CFO & Mint Master of the Royal Dutch Mint, Julian Lopez Ramirez, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS), CBCS president Richard Doornbosch and Susan van Wijk, Managing Director of the Koninklijke Nederlandse Munt (KNM) showing the first minted commemorative coin.