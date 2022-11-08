The Minister of TEATT Announces Vision for Waterpark and Boutique Hotel Development Near Port St. Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

PORT ST. MAARTEN – The Council of Ministers (COM) recently approved the vision plan known as the Quarter Development that would entail the construction of the largest waterpark in the northeastern Caribbean and a boutique hotel on the adjacent property to the Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise & Cargo Facility.

The anticipated US$100 million development will take approximately 18 months to construct and will complement other destination enhancements such as the marketplace in Philipsburg.

Acting Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (Ministry TEATT) Hon. Omar Ottley said on Tuesday: “It is truly a pleasure to see the ...