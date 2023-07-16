The Ministry of Justice attended Sunday prayer services at the Methodist Church | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Ministry of Justice attended Sunday prayer services at The Methodist church in Philipsburg today in anticipation of Justice Day, which will be observed tomorrow, Monday, July 17th, 2023. The service was attended by His Excellency Governor Ajamu Baly, the Honorable Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs, the Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson, the Acting Secretary General Ms. Florence Marlin, management, and staff of the Ministry of Justice.

During the service, Reverend Javed N. Intiaz delivered a powerful sermon emphasizing the importance of following God's commandments and living a Christ like life both within and outside the workplace. Mrs. Henriette Doran-York, representing the Ministry of Justice, delivered an epistle reading from Romans 8, verses 1 through 11.

The service was attended by representatives from all agencies and departments within the Ministry of Justice, including the Staff Bureau, the Prison and Miss Lalie Center, Court of Guardianship, Police Department, Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard, The Probation Department, Financial Investigation Unit, the Prosecution Service, Immigration and Border Protections Services, and the Executive Protection Unit.

Minister Richardson addressed the congregation, expressing gratitude for the warm welcome and extending appreciation on behalf of the Ministry of Justice. She referred to Psalm 34:17-18 NIV, highlighting the comforting message that the Lord hears the cries of the righteous and delivers them from their troubles. Minister Richardson acknowledged the Justice Chain and commended their unwavering commitment to serving the people of St. Maarten and visitors.

She also acknowledged the congregation's prayers, words of encouragement, and unwavering support throughout the years, emphasizing the value of including the Justice Chain in their prayers for protection, wisdom, and guidance. Minister Richardson stressed the power of prayer and requested a collective prayer for the Law Enforcement Officers and their families, asking for divine protection, wisdom, and grace in their duties.

The Minister expressed gratitude to the administrative staff for their invaluable support and asked for God's guidance and protection for them in all aspects of their work and personal lives. She concluded by reciting Titus 3:1-2 NIV, emphasizing the importance of being obedient, peaceable, considerate, and gentle toward everyone.

Justice Week celebrations will continue tomorrow with a parade through Philipsburg. The parade will commence from the Government building at 9:00 and proceed along Soualiga Road, Salt Pickers roundabout, D. A. Peterson Street, Gevangenis Steeg, Backstreet, School Steeg, Front Street, Hendriks Straat, Gevangenis Steeg, D. A. Peterson Street, Salt Pickers Roundabout, Soualiga Road, and end at the Government Building. The public is invited to witness the procession and join in the celebration.

For further information, please contact the Ministry of Justice.