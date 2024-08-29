The NA Thanks MP Jacobs for Her Service. MP Doran to assume role of Deputy Leader | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – “The National Alliance (Ed. NA) wishes to express our heartfelt gratitude to (Ed. Member of Parliament) MP (Ed. Silveria) Jacobs, who has announced her resignation as the leader of our party, effective September 19, 2024,” the NA Board said on Thursday in a press statement.

“MP Jacobs has been at the helm of the National Alliance since 2018 and has served the people of St. Maarten with dedication and passion for over a decade.



“During her time as our leader, MP Jacobs guided the National Alliance through both challenging and triumphant moments. Her commitment to our party and her genuine care for the people of St. Maarten have been evident in every decision she made. We deeply appreciate the hard work and sacrifices she has made in the name of the National Alliance and the people we serve.



“We also want to acknowledge the strong foundation she helped build, ensuring that the National Alliance remains the largest and most trusted party on St. Maarten. Her leadership has been marked by an inclusive approach that has fostered unity and growth within our ranks.



“MP Jacobs will remain an active member of the party, continuing to do all she can within our communities to help rebuild and strengthen the National Alliance.



“As MP Jacobs steps down, MP Egbert J. Doran, our Deputy Leader, will step in as interim leader with the full support of the National Alliance board. We have full confidence in MP Doran's ability to continue the work MP Jacobs started, and we look forward to his leadership in the coming months,” the NA Board said on Thursday.



“I want to extend my thanks to MP Jacobs for her leadership and commitment to our party and the people of St. Maarten. As I step into the role of interim leader, I am fully committed to upholding the values of the National Alliance. I also pledge to work hard to steer the party through this restructuring phase, ensuring that we remain strong, united, and ready to serve our community,” said MP Doran.



"I have had the distinct pleasure of working with Ms. Jacobs as the leader of the National Alliance since 2018, and it has been a very good working relationship. I look forward to working hand in hand with our Interim Leader, MP Doran, in rebuilding this great party," says Lenny Priest, President of the National Alliance.



“MP Jacobs will continue to be an important part of the National Alliance as she transitions into a role on our board. We are grateful that she will still be with us, sharing her experience and wisdom as we move forward.



“On behalf of the entire National Alliance family, we want to wish MP Jacobs all the best in whatever comes next for her. We know that she will continue to make valuable contributions to our party and our country. Thank you, MP Jacobs, for your leadership, your service, and your unwavering commitment to St. Maarten,” the NA Board concludes.

Outgoing NA Leader MP Silveria Jacobs. Her resignation as party leader is effective September 19, 2024. A new parliament will be sworn in on September 20, 2024.