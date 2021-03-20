The National Institute of Arts features Musical Delight | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The National Institute of Arts (NIA) successfully started the musical delight series last Thursday with a performance of nine students of the National Youth Orchestra. Four students between the ages of 11 and 15 years old performed with brass instruments and four students of similar ages performed with strings instruments. Two of their cellists played the famous graduation march ‘Pomp and Circumstance’, guided by a very talented student piano player. He closed the musical session with some virtuous modern songs that made his instructors very proud.

This first monthly musical delight was combined with a parental meeting of the National Youth Orchestra. During the meeting, 17 new students with their parents were welcomed. Parents were educated about the importance of music performance in the development of their children and the positive influence it has on the functioning and development of the neuro system of the brain.

Parents and students were of course also informed about the musical program with two classes per week and a rehearsal on Saturday. The quality of the classes is guaranteed by professional, local music instructors; per group of instruments, NIA has a dedicated instructor available for every instrument. The rehearsals are under the inspiring leadership of the Youth Orchestra director and conductor Mr. Neville James and the multi-talented co-conductor Maestro Dennis Amadjan.

The students start with theory and rhythm classes followed by basic practice with the instrument of their choice. After a while, the students can take the musical instruments home to further practice. The NIA program is inspired by the Venezuelan ‘el Sistema’ program, that encourages students to become a musical performer and to be part of an orchestra, by making musical instruments available and offering classes.

Another important element of the program is to perform concerts. Recently, the National Orchestra performed two times in Philipsburg, in Simpson Bay, and Cole Bay. The intention is to continue these community concerts in other neighborhoods to show-case the orchestra to the community. The concerts are also important to increase the self-esteem of the students and the exposure stimulates them to properly practice.

Just imagine, how immense the musical and in general the creative industry is. There are positions for musical performers, conductors, composers, music teachers, and even musical therapists available. And then of course, not to forget the whole musical part of the movie industry, the music events, the entertainment industry. Musicians are even wanted for all kinds of leadership positions because of their holistic view. And, how nice is it to entertain your friends and family during a private celebration?

The ‘Music brings people together’ program started on March 9, 2019. So, the musical delight session also marked the second anniversary of the Youth Orchestra. The program was set-up and made financially possible by the Dutch Disaster Fund. In June 2020, the Dutch Cooperation Fund took over the financial support. Recently, NIA received a grant from the Sint Maarten Development Fund to continue at least until the end of this year.

NIA is very grateful for the support given by the three funding agencies, the musical staff, and the parents. Even though that it is eminent to have a program for musical performance in Sint Maarten, the challenge remains to find continuous financial support. But, as Mr. Neville James stated: The National Youth Orchestra was established to stay! NIA is still open to welcome new students in the age bracket from 6 to 18 years old. NIA is also open for corporate sponsorship. The next musical delight will be announced soon.

Contact NIA: E-mail: niayosxm@gmail.com – Facebook: National Institute of Arts Youth Orchestra – Instagram: NIA.SXM – Location: John Larmonie Center.