The New Flow to deliver more connections and faster speeds | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - More connections, faster speeds and greater support for customers. That’s the promise as UTS transitions to the Flow marquee as of today.

In celebration of this milestone, and delivering on its promise, the company is doubling data on mobile 3-in-1 bundles on all new activations until the end of May. Speeds will also be upgraded on residential wireless broadband packages at no additional cost, enabling customers to enjoy more fun, more entertainment, and so much more.”

Customers can sign up for the faster broadband packages as of today and the company will also apply the ...