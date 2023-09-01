The One Booking Production Joins Forces with Carnival Hop, Bakanalist Tribe and Black People Travel Network | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/GUADELOUPE - The One Booking Company, headquartered in Guadeloupe, is proud to announce its collaboration with two influential entities, Carnival Hop and Black People Travel Network, to amplify the excitement surrounding St. Maarten Carnival 2024. This strategic partnership aims to promote the carnival extensively across Guadeloupe, Martinique, Dominica, French Guiana, St. Lucia, and France, attracting patrons from far and wide to experience the magic of the carnival from April 26 to May 3, 2024.

Founded in 2017, The One Booking Company specializes in the artistic field, with a focus on promoting Caribbean artists and events communication, including festivals, concerts, and carnivals. Its President, Mrs. Naomi Green, originally from Dominica, has dedicated herself to the promotion and valorization of Dominica's culture and traditions for over a decade, expanding her efforts to embrace the entire Caribbean region.

The One Booking Production team collaborates with local partners and companies to ensure the successful execution of missions to and from Dominica, Guadeloupe, Saint Lucia, Barbados, and other Caribbean islands. Their services encompass marketing strategy and development, street marketing, territorial marketing, digital solutions including community management and influencer marketing, public relations, media planning, press relations, and comprehensive communication support, including project management, graphic design, content creation, art direction, and video production/editing.

With a wealth of experience in destination marketing and strong ties in key source markets, The One Booking Production is a trusted partner for promoting the Caribbean experience. Their track record includes press conferences, radio/TV correspondents, collaboration with travel agencies, and partnerships with tourist offices in various Caribbean destinations.

Working with The One Booking Production and its dedicated team guarantees access to:

Qualified professionals in the arts and entertainment, tourism, and communication.

A bilingual French/English speaking direct contact person.

A network of partners and correspondents throughout the Caribbean.

Comprehensive project management for marketing and communication initiatives.

Innovative communication and promotion strategies.

An extensive network in the French West Indies and the Caribbean, along with connections in leading media outlets.

In partnership with the newly formed Mas Band, the Bakanalist Tribe, The One Booking Production will play a pivotal role in promoting St. Maarten Carnival 2024. They plan to launch costume and J’ouvert packages in Guadeloupe and Martinique to cater to French soca enthusiasts. Additionally, they will collaborate with Carnival Hop to attract French influencers, media companies, and businesses to participate in the marketing campaign. French companies will have the opportunity to brand and participate in parades and giveaways during the carnival.

Stay connected with the latest updates and announcements by following The One Booking Production, Carnival Hop, Bakanalist Tribe, and Black People Travel Network on all major social media platforms.

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, and further information, please contact: Email: masband@carnivalhop.com