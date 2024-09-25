The Perspective of Stichting Cooperation (Turning Point) on The Legalization of Cannabis | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - We use the name Turning Point interchangeably, since over the last 35 years Stichting Cooperation has been the legal entity that launched and operated the services legally termed, Turning Point Foundation. This year, we relinquished, the name to our intended successor.

Stichting Cooperation has not entered any agreement or signed any documents with any entity regarding the legalization of Cannabis on St. Maarten. This NGO (Ed Non-Governmental Organization) has no authority to move this issue into law.

This has been made clear to each and every entity that has ever approached or had a discussion with the organization on this topic. In addition, it has been stated that this organization will wait for the government of St. Maarten to move on the subject.

It is our understanding that it must first clear the Parliament of St. Maarten and then an entity has to be assigned BY GOVERNMENT as the designated body to carry out the enterprise, after which Stichting Cooperation can then enter into discussions with the government and the assigned entity.

The only Minister of Government that has officially sat down with Turning Point on the subject was then minister, Anna Richardson and that was just to get clarity. To the best of our knowledge nothing further transpired to this date on the subject.

Having said that, Stichting Cooperation, contrary to most beliefs, is not in objection to the legalization of Cannabis, particularly for medical use. However, regardless of which purpose the government deems essential to legalize it’s use, the position of Stichting Cooperation remains the same.

POSITION OF STICHTING COOPERATION ON THE LEGALIZATION OF CANNABIS ON ST. MAARTEN.

I This is a government decision

II Prevention is better than cure:

a. Regulations for the quality and distribution of the substances must be in place by government before it is proposed into law.

b. The origin or source of the cannabis must be controlled.

c. Local farmers should be trained and controlled to participate in the production of high quality cannabis for the use of medicinal and other purposes.

d. Sint Maarten MUST have it’s own trained and paid inspectors to control the quality of the locally grown produce, to control the importation of cannabis and the distribution of the same.

III Policies should be put in place to cover the cost of any possible negative fallout from the use of the product on our island. It should be built into the law that the financial and human resource burden to institutions, tasked with the provision of curative measures given to persons suffering the ill effects of the product, would not find themselves lacking any resources to meet the demand.

IV The government on the Northern side of the island will have to be appraised and discussions be held regarding the effects of the law to that side of the island.

V Discussions with pharmacies regarding distribution should be conducted during the investigative period prior to the passing of the law.

VI Informational campaigns and warnings to educate the population of the intended passing of the law, and the policies that would be forthcoming should be mandated. These should include the possibility of negative fallout to the use and followed up with where assistance can be obtained in the event of negative reactions to the product.

a. Finances within the ECYS ministry’s budget must be made available to establish a curriculum within the educational system to educate the youth from the earliest stages regarding the pros and cons of cannabis use and its effects on families and the community at large.

VII Laws on taxation of the sale must be considered and be ready to be passed in conjunction.

VIII Gardens / farms on St. Maarten should be identified, enhanced and offered security, so that the local farmers, who are desirous of participating, can be included in this industry and their gardens protected.

IX Monies directed to institutions such as Turning Point or MHF, to handle possible increase in clientele or services, should flow through the ministry of Justice to ensure that transparency and accountability are maintained for all involved.

a, Government needs to identify funds to train local personnel, through their professional terminal degrees and licensure, to handle the uptick in not only psychological but even more psychiatric services.

PHOTOGRAPHED RECEIPT OF DONATION

Stichting Cooperation/Turning Point, was invited to receive a donation from an entity that was also presenting themselves to the government, to be involved in the legalization of cannabis on St. Maarten. We received both the representatives and their kind gesture of support.

During the turning over of the check, a photograph was taken, which is very normal when a donation is being given/received. However, this photograph has been used to imply that an agreement or a contract or some sort of understanding passed between the doner and the institution regarding the legalization of cannabis on St. Maarten. This was NEVER DONE.

There are no documents in existence, known or unknown, with signatures from anyone involved with Stichting Cooperation, the Management of Turning Point or any staff person to that effect. Turning Point appreciates donations that support the work that we do for those who need our services. Nothing untoward or stretching beyond the simple hand over of a donation was done. We appreciate the support of Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe but would hope that those political pundits would cease to use their kindness for political manipulation.

Once that shift towards political play came into focus, the check was withheld and never entered the financial coffers of the institution of Stichting Cooperation. It was an unfortunate turn of events, but essential for the institution to safeguard itself. Turning Point has always and continues to exist to serve the community of the island in a nonpartisan modus operandi.

The intention of this release is to bring clarity to the stance of the institution on this issue and to welcome growth and policies that protect the interests of our community.