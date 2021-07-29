The population frustration has its limits says three civic organizations | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN (MARIGOT) – The deteriorating social climate at the Collectivité is evident said the Soualiga United Collectif, Soualiga Grassroots Movement, and CGTG in a press statement on Thursday.

The three organizations said in their statement that this is evident in the:

“The absolute personalization of presidential power,

“The establishment of a new class of arrogant and disrespectful technocrats at the top ranks of the local administration from metropolitan France.

“The unhealthy divide between “the class at the top and the class of inferior local employees at the bottom”,

“The squandering of public money,

“Failure to respect the fundamental rights of workers …

“Faced with this unprecedented situation, we are entitled to ask ourselves some fundamental questions:

What is the purpose of the French education system in St Martin?

Is this system incapable of producing local public service executives?

Or is it a political will to keep us and our children out of top executive jobs?

“Our conclusion is clear: “When injustice becomes the law, resistance is a duty.”

“In addition, we would like to point out that the most prestigious positions in the “Collectivité” of St Martin can no longer be reserved solely for the French people from metropolitan France. The executives of the “Collectivité” of Saint Martin must be a reflection of the people of St. Martin. President Gibbs is out of touch and has mistaken the period we are living today. We are no longer in colonial time.

“As a result, we are giving the President Gibbs and his team five days to resolve most of these problems in the interest and respect of the population. After this time, we will keep the public informed of the actions to be taken to be respected,” the Soualiga United Collectif, Soualiga Grassroots Movement, and CGTG statement concludes.