The Positive and Elektralyets Foundations Kick Off Breast Cancer Awareness Month | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Globally, October is observed as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This year, 2021, the Positive and Elektralyets Foundations have organized several pink events during the month of October aimed at increasing the awareness of breast cancer, The events encompass screening opportunities, education, fundraising, fitness, and awareness activities.

The foundations kickoff event is the 6th annual Pink Sunset Sail – on Saturday October 2, 2021, which is organized by Aqua mania Adventures. The Pink Sunset Sail is raising funds through ticket sales and a raffle. Proceeds will go to the Positive and Elektralyets Foundations to help continue their quest to raise Breast Cancer Awareness on the island of St. Maarten for research, screenings, awareness activities, projects, and education. They have an action-packed schedule this year and Aqua Mania’s Pink Sunset Sail is indeed privileged to be the first event. Here is a calendar of events that the foundations in collaboration with its various affiliates will be executing this October.

October 16, 2021 - Interactive Breast Cancer Awareness Presentation – The St. Martin of Tours Parish Hall on Backstreet from 6.30pm – 9pm. Presenter Dr. Chobanyan of the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine.

October 17, 2021 - PINK & BLUE “Ya Gotta Get Checked” fitness event .

Event Location: Mullet Bay Beach (closer to Cupecoy, opposite end from the restaurants)

Event Time: 5.30AM – 9AM

Hosts: Positive, Elektralyets and Monster Factory Foundation

Event Details: Participants will be provided with a T-shirt to participate in the event. Prior to the start of the event attendees will be given information related to be more aware of the importance of breast and prostate health. This will be followed by a circuit of activities geared towards all fitness levels and abilities.

All activities will be held on the beach.

We are anticipating 200 participants.

We have requested and received confirmation that the St. Maarten Red Cross will be at the event. Mr. Clarence Derby has given us his blessing and request that participants park in the parking lot and walk to the venue. Participants are restricted from crossing the golf course.

While breakfast will not be provided, we have a distributor that is willing to provide refreshments.

October 22, 2021 – 5 pm & 7pm Amsterdam Cheese & Liquor Store – Clink for Pink

Saturday October 23rd Breast Cancer Screening, Health Check and Vaccination Pop-up

Location: SMMC

Time: 9am – 3pm

In observance of breast cancer awareness month, SMMC In collaboration with the Positive Foundation and the Elektralyets Foundation will host a breast cancer screening for women ages 20 and older. Women can pre-register for the screening by sending their name and date of birth to communications@smmc.sx with their preferred time (morning or afternoon). They will then receive a confirmation email with their appointment time to minimize waiting times and congestion within the hospital. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged as limited walk-ins will be accepted.

In addition to the breast cancer screenings, CPS will be hosting a COVID-19 pop-up vaccination drive and there will be a health corner where visitors can have their blood pressure and blood glucose monitored.

Saturday October 23rd Brushes and Bubbles 6pm -10pm – Venue to the Announced Later

October 24 – Church Service – Methodist Church in Colelay at 9AM

Fellowship and Thanksgiving

October 30, 2021 - Interactive Breast Cancer Awareness Presentation – The St. Martin of Tours Parish Hall on Backstreet from 6.30pm – 9pm. Presenter Dr. Chobanyan of the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine.

October 31, 2021 – 10 th Anniversary of CIBC First Caribbean International Bank Drive for the Cure

Event Start Location: Caribbean Eagles Club in Colebay

Event End Location: CIBC First Caribbean International Bank – Colebay.

Event Time: 2 PM – 5.30PM

Hosts: Positive, Elektralyets, CIBC First Caribbean International Bank, Caribbean Eagles St. Maarten

Event Details: Cars and motorbikes will line out inside the Parking lot of Prime Distributors. The traffic team of the Caribbean Eagles will guide the motorcade through the route outlined below.

Event Route: Start Point: Caribbean Eagles Club Colebay Orange Grove Road, right on Union Road, up the hill to AJC Brouwers Road, Past Round about G.A. Arnell Boulevard past the Roundabout onto Octavius L. Richardson Road, Little Bay turn left into Longwall Road then right unto Percy Labega Street, turn right unto Walter Nisbeth Road(Pond Fill) past Salt Pickers Round a bout and Freedom Fighter Round about right unto W.G Buncamper Road, Juancho Yrausquin Boulevard to Point Blanche to Ground Dove Road come around to Goldfinch Road, leave Point Blanche back on Juancho Yrasquin Boulevard, Zucker Garden Road into Defiance Hulda B Richardson Road turn left to Bishop Hill Road around the Roundabout to A.T. Illidge Road, pass the Roundabout to Zagersgut Road, turn right on the Bush Road then right unto L.B. Scot Road, South Reward, come back down on to the L.B. Scot Road, pass round about Monument of Victims up to AJC Brouwers Road, down the Traffic Man round about, right to Union Road, around the roundabout in Colebay to Simpsonbay Causeway unto Airport Road past airport around the Roundabout in Maho turn back onto Airport Road right by round about over the Simpson Bay Bridge unto Welfare Road.

End Stop CIBC First Caribbean International Bank.

The Positive and Elektralyets Foundations said that “While the pandemic has challenged our resources it has also dared us all to think outside the box. It has also highlighted how important and fragile our health is if we do not take care of ourselves. Many of us may have overlooked getting our annual physical because of the challenges associated with the pandemic, while some of us may have questioned why you should see your doctor for an annual physical exam, if you are feeling generally healthy. One good reason is checking in with your primary care physician can confirm that you have no underlying health risks that need attention. Or an exam may lead to an early-stage diagnosis of some kind, which means you could receive treatment sooner with better outcomes.”

In 2020, the foundations, embraced the challenges related to the Covid 19 pandemic, pivoting the in-person screening campaigns by introducing their Pink and Blue Faces poster campaign.

The Pink and Blue Faces are women and men in our community that have volunteered to be part of our ongoing campaign to inspire, stimulate and strengthen our call to action to help save lives in St. Maarten.

The women featured as the Pink Faces are survivors, warriors, and even one that has lost the fight against breast cancer. Through their courage and dedication to the cause and the desire to educate others to “Feel it, Find it, Fight it!” when it comes to breast cancer awareness, the journey continues. The Pink Faces remind us of those who have lost their lives to breast cancer, those who have survived it and those who are still engaged in the struggle against it.

The Blue Faces are also warriors, survivors and men who understand the importance of getting checked and staying in tune with their health as men. While prostate cancer is a huge taboo on our island, the foundations hope that “MAN UP and CHECK UP” slogan will appeal to the macho men in our community and start the discussions among men older than 45 years and their health care providers.

The Positive and Elektralyets Foundation is calling our whole community to action to GET CHECKED! as Breast Cancer nor Prostate Cancer does not discriminate, and it could affect the ones we hold dear to our hearts. Help us help our community and let us be proactive in the fight against Breast and Prostate Cancer and stand together as one to help save lives!

The breast cancer awareness movement launched in 1998 by the Positive Foundation has collaborated with the Elektralyets Foundation for over 10 years in the fight to save lives with its early detection messaging.

The prostate cancer awareness campaign launched in 2019 by the Positive Foundation, Elektralyets Foundation, and the St. Maarten Medical Center.