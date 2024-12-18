The Public Prosecutor’s Office cracks down on ‘vote buying’ | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Three suspects stood trial today (Ed. Wednesday, December 18, 2024) one of them a former parliamentarian, the Prosecution Service said in a press release on Wednesday.

They are accused of vote buying and thereby undermining Sint Maarten's democratic rule of law. The Public Prosecutor’s Office in its argumentation emphasized that the buying and selling of votes shows not only a lack of integrity, but also a deep contempt for the democratic values that we as a community must protect.

Vulnerable democracy

Sint Maarten has a vulnerable democratic system. With only 15 seats in parliament and an electoral system in which a limited number of votes is sufficient to obtain a parliamentary position, the impact of voter fraud is high.

The Public Prosecutor's Office underscored that such acts damage citizens' confidence in the fairness of elections, and seriously harm the country.

Demands

The Public Prosecutor's Office has demanded stiff sentences against the defendants, including an 18-month unconditional prison sentence for the former parliamentarian. In addition, the Public Prosecutor's Office demanded that this person should be banned from holding any civil servant offices, and from the right to be elected for the maximum permitted period of 6.5 years.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has also announced an asset forfeiture order for the former parliamentarian. The Public Prosecutor's Office emphasizes the crucial importance of honest and committed parliamentarians, especially on a small island like Sint Maarten.

With these severe sentencing demands, the Public Prosecutor's Office aims to deter the defendants, as well as others. In doing so, the Public Prosecutor's Office seeks to reinforce the norm that buying and selling votes is not permissible.

The Court in First Instance will rule on the case on January 8, 2025.