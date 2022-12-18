THE ROTARY CLUB OF SINT MAARTEN FOCUSES ITS EFFORTS ON HOLIDAY SMILES FOR OUR CHILDREN | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Rotary Club of Sint Maarten, the Learning Unlimited Preparatory School Interact Club and Domino's St. Maarten held its annual Children's Holiday Party at the multipurpose court adjacent to the Sister Marie Laurence School in Middle Region on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

More than 150 new toys, balls, dolls, and board games were distributed to the children’s attendees by Santa Claus. Games were led by the Interactors and snacks and drinks were provided courtesy of Divico Distributors, along with freshly made popcorn courtesy of Napa St. Maarten.

This project is a joint effort of the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten, the Learning Unlimited Preparatory School Interact Club and Domino's St. Maarten and is the longest running toy drive on St. Maarten.

John Caputo, the (acting) President of the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten and the owner of the St. Maarten Domino's franchise, said "This project is one of my favorites of the year. To see smiles on the faces of the children with their new toys, and to know they will all leave the party with full bellies of Domino's Pizza simply brings a heartfelt smile to my face.

The Domino's Toy Drive, to our knowledge, is the longest running toy drive on the island, and working with great Rotarians and Interactors to put smiles on the faces of children in our community is one of the greatest pleasures of the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten, the participating Interact Club from Learning Unlimited, the entire team at Domino's St. Maarten and mine personally. Thank you to everyone who helped make today a reality".

The Rotary Club of Sint Maarten would like to thank our sponsors and contributors for all their efforts, especially everyone who donated a new toy, ball, doll or board game to the toy drive this year.

For more information about the Rotary Club of St. Maarten or joining Rotary, please contact the Rotary Club of St. Maarten Press Officer at: pressrotarysxm@gmail.com or visit the website www.rotarysxm.org.