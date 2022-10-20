THE ROTARY CLUB OF SINT MAARTEN INDUCTS WESCOT WILLIAMS & DR. SOC | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Rotary Club of Sint Maarten welcomed two new members to the Club on Tuesday, October 19, 2022, during the annual visit of Rotary District 7020 Governor, Deborah Y. Howell, and her husband, Dennis Howell. Past Assistant Governor Stephen Thompson presented Sarah Wescot-Williams and Jeffrey "Dr. Soc" Sochrin as inductees, while District Governor Deborah Howell had the honor to pin both new members of the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten.

Stephen Thompson went on to explain this was not a usual induction. Sarah Wescot-Williams is no stranger to the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten. She has been an honorary member of the Club since 2013, has actively been involved in numerous Rotary projects and has been previously recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow.

Ms. Wescot-Williams is also no stranger to the island of St. Maarten and the Kingdom of the Netherlands. She is currently a Member of Parliament, she has held numerous government ministerial roles, has served as the President of Parliament and she has served as Country St. Maarten's very first Prime Minister. Stephen Thompson described Sarah as the most active honorary member of the Club we have ever known, and he went on to say, "We are thrilled she will continue to be a regular Rotarian and member of the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten".

Continuing with the ceremony, Mr. Thompson presented Jeffrey "Dr. Soc" Sochrin to the Club. Mr. Sochrin joined Rotary in 2011 and was a Past President of the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten from 2015 to 2016. He also served as the Rotary District Chair for Youth Programs and Services from 2016 to 2018.

For the past two years he has been a member of the Rotary E-Club of the Caribbean and he is a multiple time Paul Harris Fellow. Professionally, he is known as Dr. Soc, and he is the host of Fresh Air in the Morning on Island 92 radio. Dr. Soc is well respected in the community as a fair, yet tough, broadcast journalist. Mr. Thompson continued by saying, "Welcome home to your Club. We're glad you're back".

District Governor Howell pinned both inductees and congratulated them for their commitment to Rotary and service above self.

For more information about the Rotary Club of St. Maarten, please contact the Rotary Club of St. Maarten Press Officer at: pressrotarysxm@gmail.com or visit the website www.rotarysxm.org.