The SER delivered an informative session to the URSM | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Unified Resilient Sint Maarten Movement (URSM) is organizing several workshops for its candidates to ensure a proper understanding of the functioning of the Government apparatus, the Legislative branch, Advisory entities, and Higher Councils of State.



On February 6, 2023, the SER (Sociaal economische Raad) delivered an informative session to the candidates of the URSM on their functioning, tasks and responsibilities.



Dr. Mercelina: “The intention is to prepare our candidates for the enormous task and responsibilities mandated to them after the upcoming parliamentary elections."



The URSM has an important task in building a solid foundation for our candidates as representatives of the people. Especially now considering the deep crisis that our country is in.

The URSM realizes that we need capable, knowledgeable well-prepared and well-informed persons to manage the business of the people. We can no longer continue to practice traditional party politics in these times. We have to reinstall political hope and trust for the people of our country”.

Some of the training the URSM Board and Candidates have received so far include sessions presented by the Ombudsman, the Integrity Chamber, the SER, and the Constitution of Sint Maarten.



The SER applauded the URSM for his initiative.



"The training sessions will continue as the party prepares for the upcoming elections," it was stated in the press release of the URSM.