The Sint Maarten Library Interns and MPC Social Studies Students to Host a Special Event Celebrating Literature | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Excitement is building as students from the Milton Peters College (MPC) Social Studies program (ASW) prepare to host a vibrant celebration on Saturday, February 15, 2025, from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. This special event will bring together young minds for a day of storytelling, literary discussions, and interactive games—all designed to foster a love for reading and highlight Black history and culture.

The event will feature two key segments, offering enriching experiences for children and teenagers alike:

For the Youth

Segment I: Virtual Storytime – "It’s Time for a Story"

A captivating storytelling session featuring selected excerpts inspired by “Brown Girl Dreaming 43“

by Jacqueline Woodson, the recipient of the Newbery Honor (2015) and the Coretta Scott King Award (2015).

Young narrators will present these readings on the Sint Maarten Library Facebook page:

Per’yzia Baly

Leila Euton-Lambert

Alberto Matos

Roeniel Sarabdjitsingh

Segment II: Youth Literary Engagement

Story Time & Book Discussion – “Brown Girl Dreaming”

Children aged 7–12 will participate in engaging activities such as poetry writing and painting, encouraging creativity and self-expression.

KAHOOT! Trivia Game: Celebrating Black Heroes & Trailblazers

A fun and educational interactive trivia session covering Black history, education, and inclusion. Teen participants (ages 13–17) will have the opportunity to win books by celebrated Black authors, including:

Where the Rhythm Takes You by Sarah Dass (Trinidadian)

King and the Dragonflies by Kacen Callender (Saint Thomian)

This event is a meaningful opportunity to engage young readers in literature while celebrating the richness of Black heritage.

Join Us!

Do not miss out on this inspiring celebration of storytelling, learning, and community.

For more information, please contact Coordinator M. Powell at the Sint Maarten Library

The Library also invites the public to visit all its locations:

Philipsburg: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Cay & Belvedere: 2:30 PM – 6:00 PM

Come and explore our special exhibition!