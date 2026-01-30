The Sint Maarten Lion Club Hosts District Governor Lion Judy King PMJF | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Lions Club had the distinct honor of welcoming District Governor 60B, Lion Judy King PMJF, during her recent official visit to the island. This visit marked the final stop of her Region 2 tour and was both meaningful and impactful for Lions and Leos alike.

Upon her arrival, District Governor Lion King was afforded the opportunity to meet with the leaders of this country: Prime Minister Honorable Dr. Luc Mercelina and President of Parliament, Honorable Mrs. Sarah Wescott Williams.

These meetings provided an informative discussion about St. Maarten, the role of government in serving its people, and the appreciation for the vital contributions of the Sint Maarten Lions Club within the community.

Accompanied by Lion President Alvin Prescod, Lion Linette A Gibs MJF (Zone Chair, 2B), PDG Lion Maxime Larmonie PMJF and Lion Alphons Gumbs, District Governor Lion Judy King PMJF enjoyed a mini-island tour.

Highlights included visits to the Lions adopted Roundabout and the beautifully maintained Lions Club bus stop and Mural in the St. Peters area, both of which are proud community landmarks.

District Governor Lion King also joined the Lion President and Zone Chair on PJD2-102.7 FM for an interview with Wendell Moore, during which she shared insights into her journey in Lionism and the mission of Lions Clubs with the wider community.

The day continued with a friendly luncheon shared with Lion President Prescod, members of the club, and special guests, from our French Lions Family, 1st Vice District Governor District 63, Lion Sandra Fleming, and President of the Lions Club of Fort Louis, Lion Jean Phillippe Richardson.

The visit concluded with a lively, educational, and informative meeting with members of the Leo Alpha and Omega Clubs, followed by a meeting with the Sint Maarten Lions Club's general membership, where experiences were shared, club projects discussed, and valuable advice offered. Members were acknowledged, gifts were exchanged, and the evening ended on a joyful and inspiring note.

District Governor Lion Judy King PMJF expressed her sincere appreciation and gratitude for the warm hospitality and excellent organization of her visit.

Lion President Alvin Prescod extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to making the District Governor’s visit so special. Special appreciation is extended to Baker’s Suite and Divi Little Bay for their exceptional accommodation and service, Wendell Moore for the radio airtime, Prime Minister Honorable Dr. Luc Mercelina and President of Parliament Honorable Mrs. Sarah Wescott-Williams for their time and warm welcome, Denis Richardson for VIP transportation services, and the St. Maarten Police Force for their support.

The Lions Club of St. Maarten remains committed to serving the community and strengthening Lionism throughout the island.