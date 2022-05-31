The SMYC hosted a very successful Global Women’s Sailing Festival ‘She Sails’ on Ascension Day | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - The Sint Maarten Yacht Club colored pink on Asencion day, May 26th, as 60 women and girls tried out sailing and Paddleboard Pilates! After last year’s success, the Sint Maarten Yacht Club decided to participate again in the Global Women’s Sailing Festival ‘Steering the Course’, an international initiative by World Sailing that aims to introduce women and girls across the globe to the sport of sailing.

Thanks to the sponsorship of Bob Hilbert Sportswear all participants got a free ‘She Sails’ pink rash guard.

This year the event was hosted at the Sint Maarten Yacht Club, a great vibe with the opportunity to be active and try out sailing or Paddleboard Pilates, but as well relax on the dock, catch up with friends, enjoy some drinks facilitated by the Divico and Heineken 0.0% tent on the dock, or listen to some music.

“We were so happy to see a great turnout again! It shows us that there is a great interest from woman and girls in watersports and sailing.” Said Saskia Revelman, event manager at the Sint Maarten Yacht Club.

15 assistant sailing instructors (14 girls and 1 boy), all part of the Sint Maarten Yacht Club Sailing School Program, took the participants out for a try out sail in a RS Quest, RS Zest or the Sun Fast 20 that was made available by the Maritime School of the West Indies.

At the same time Niki from Joga hosted two blocks of Paddleboard Pilates, which basically is Pilates exercise on a paddleboard on the water, fun guaranteed. A real challenge for your balance and for your core, but the participants did great. This is something the Yacht Club and Joga would like to offer more regular so stay tuned for more information.

“The purpose of the day was to introduce women to sailing, and it was wonderful to see such interest and happy faces as women came off the boats. It was great to see how everybody was willing to help each other, young and old, experienced or not experienced, all girls and women came together! Of course, we hope to see a lot of women back at more Yacht Club activities or Sailing Classes” Revelman Continued.

Are you interested in sailing more after you have participated in the Women’s Sail? Join our Wednesday Evening Sail, in the summer. On June 22, 29, July 6, 13, 20, 27 and August 3 the instructors will take you out sailing, you don’t need sailing experience. Or contact any of our sailing instructors for more information about Adult Sailing Classes or private classes.