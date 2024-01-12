The SMYC is getting ready for the Grant Thornton Multiclass Regatta 2024 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Yacht Club (SMYC) is thrilled to announce the upcoming Grant Thornton Multi Class Regatta on Saturday and Sunday, January 20 and 21, 2024. This two-day event is set to host sailors in five exciting classes: Optimist, RS Zest, ILCA, RS Quests and Sunfast 20.

In addition to our local sailors from the Sint Maarten Yacht Club, participants from the Saint Barth Yacht Club and Saint Martin Voile pour Tous on the French side of Saint Martin are registered for the Regatta.

The Grant Thornton Multiclass Regatta stands as the largest annual dinghy regatta organized by the Sint Maarten Yacht Club. Over the years, it has gained popularity among sailors of all age groups, boasting impressive participation numbers. 2024 is the fifth year with Grant Thornton sponsoring this event.

The action kicks off on Friday, January 19th, with registration starting at 4 PM. Competitors will stop by the Sint Maarten Yacht Club to collect a goodie bag including an official multiclass regatta shirt. On both Saturday and Sunday, the competitors will leave from the Simpson Bay Lagoon through the 9 AM bridge opening. Racing starts around 9:30 AM on both days, with Saturday featuring a full day of exciting races. On Sunday, the competitors will compete in morning races, closing off with a prize-giving ceremony honoring the top three finishers in each fleet.

Zee Best will take care of breakfast and lunch, and on Saturday, Domino’s will serve pizza for all competitors after racing the first day.

Registration is still open and can be find at https://smyc.com/multiclass-regatta/, where you can also find the Notice of Race (NOR). Join us for a weekend of competition and camaraderie on the beautiful waters of Sint Maarten!