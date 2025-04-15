The Spectrum Support Box Meets with Minister of VSA to Discuss Collaborative Support for Autism Awareness | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In a progressive step toward strengthening community support for individuals on the autism spectrum, The Spectrum Support Box met with the Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Richinel S.J. Brug, on April 14, 2025, to discuss collaborative opportunities and unveil their year-long vision for the island of St. Maarten.



Leading the meeting was Ms. Alisha Brookes, Lead Consultant of The Spectrum Support Box, accompanied by Consultant Dr. Lucien York and Ms. Ashley Dambruck, the organization’s Public Relations and Marketing Strategist and a mother to an eight-year-old autistic son. The meeting was supported by Policy Advisor Mr. Michael Somersall.



During the discussion, Ms. Brookes shared her professional background in special education and her commitment to providing actionable solutions for the autism and SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) community. “I’m not just here to talk about the problems I’m here with solutions,” she stated. “We are ready to collaborate with ministries and organizations to better support persons on the spectrum.”



Ms. Brookes outlined the mission of The Spectrum Support Box as a holistic support system for both children and adults with SEND diagnoses. “We’re here for families, educators, employers and the wider community,” she said. She emphasized that matters concerning persons on the spectrum fall under the Ministry of VSA because autism is a neurological and developmental condition that affects individuals across their lifespan.



Dr. York echoed the urgency of the mission. “I’ve worked closely with families here on the island and witnessed the lack of available support. Many parents feel forced to leave St. Maarten in search of services in countries like the Netherlands. That shouldn’t be necessary,” he said.



Ms. Dambruck offered a heartfelt perspective as a parent. “Raising an autistic child as a single mother without the right resources is extremely difficult. The support I’ve received from The Spectrum Support Box has made a meaningful difference. This work is necessary.”



Minister Brug expressed deep appreciation for the team’s presentation and pledged his support. “This isn’t just a matter of policy this is about community,” said Minister Brug. He committed to having the ministry explore opportunities for future collaboration.



As part of their year plan, The Spectrum Support Box also announced its upcoming Autism Symposium, to be held on Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the University of St. Martin. The event will bring together families, educators, professionals and community members to share knowledge, foster understanding and build stronger support systems.



The meeting concluded with a symbolic handshake and a group photo, marking the beginning of a meaningful partnership focused on advocacy, inclusion and change.