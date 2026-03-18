The Story of Zoe van Zadelhoff | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Sint Maarten, Stage & Screen, Arts & Culture. Zoe van Zadelhoff — Born on the Island, Built for the Stage. Born on the island. Built for the world’s greatest stages.



Some performers are made. Zoe van Zadelhoff was born — on the shores of Sint Maarten, into a life that would one day light up the theatres of Europe.



There is something quietly extraordinary happening on a small island in the northeastern Caribbean. Sint Maarten — barely 87 square kilometres, a people stitched together from every corner of the globe — is producing world-class performing talent at a rate that demands to be noticed. And nowhere is that more luminously evident than in the story of Zoe van Zadelhoff.



Born and raised on Sint Maarten, Zoe took her first steps on stage long before the spotlights of Hamburg or Utrecht ever fell on her. She trained at Motiance and later NIA — local institutions that shaped not just her technique, but her sense of self as a performer rooted in the Caribbean. That foundation would prove unshakeable.



From Sint Maarten, Zoe made the leap that so many island dreamers have only imagined: she enrolled at the prestigious Lucia Marthas Institute for Performing Arts in Amsterdam, one of the most demanding and celebrated musical theatre academies in the Netherlands. The discipline required is fierce. The competition, relentless. And Zoe didn’t merely survive it — she graduated Cum Laude, the highest distinction the school can bestow.



From the coral and the trade winds of Sint Maarten to the red velvet of Europe’s great theatres — hers is a journey that stretches every border.

Her career since has been a procession of landmark stages. She was cast in the Michael Jackson Musical in Hamburg — a global production demanding the very best voices and movers in the world. From there, to Moulin Rouge! The Musical in Utrecht, one of the most visually opulent and vocally demanding shows in contemporary theatre. And now, the announcement that she will join the cast of Cats — Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic masterpiece, a role that calls for performers of the rarest kind.

Let’s sit with that for a moment.



Michael Jackson in Hamburg. Moulin Rouge! in Utrecht. Cats on the horizon. These are not regional productions or student showcases. These are the flagship musicals of the international stage, cast from thousands of auditions across Europe and beyond. Zoe van Zadelhoff is there — and she belongs there.



What makes her story even more remarkable is the company she keeps — or rather, the company Sint Maarten keeps on the global stage. Melvin Le Blanc and Natorii Illidge — two more Sint Maarteners, gifted singers and dancers both — have also graced the cast of Moulin Rouge!, performing on London’s famed West End. Three performers from the same tiny island, all starring in productions of the same iconic musical — on two different continents, in two different languages.



What are the odds? And yet, on Sint Maarten, something in the water — or perhaps in the music that pulses through every beach bar, every church choir, every school assembly — has been quietly producing excellence for years.



An Island That Deserves Its Flowers

It would be easy to frame Zoe’s story as one of escape — the talented island girl who made it to the big city and the bigger stage. But that framing misses something essential. She did not leave Sint Maarten behind. Sint Maarten is in her — in the warmth she carries onto every stage, in the groundedness that distinguishes the merely trained from the truly gifted.



And Sint Maarten should carry her, too. In community conversations, in school programmes, in the pride of parents who watch their children dance at Motiance or Indisu, sing or study musical instruments at NIA and dare to imagine something vast. Zoe van Zadelhoff is proof that those dreams are not fantasy. They are policy. They are possibility. They are, quite literally, already happening.



As she steps into the wings to prepare for Cats, as the lights rise and the orchestra swells and an audience of strangers leans forward in their velvet seats — know that a Sint Maartener is about to perform. Know that this island made her. And know that more are coming.

More and more. It is time to recognise them.