The UK joins Aruba, Curacao, and Bonaire as High Risk COVID-19 countries | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Richard Panneflek hereby informs the public that as of March 23rd, 2021 the countries Bonaire and Curacao, as is the case for Aruba will be graded High Risk.

Effective immediately, the United Kingdom which was previously on the “banned list” was moved to High Risk.

All travelers coming from the above-mentioned destinations will be required to be in possession and upload a negative RT-PCR test not older than 72 hours.

For further information and updates visit (EHAS) at www.stmaartenentry.com.