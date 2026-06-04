The Windward Islands Bank Introduces Green Energy Loans | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Marking World Environment Day on June 5, 2026, and in line with this year’s theme, “Climate action starts with us,” Windward Islands Bank (WIB) is launching its Green Energy Loans, a financing solution designed to support residents and businesses in St. Maarten in investing in solar and renewable energy systems, and taking practical steps toward more efficient energy use.

The product will be available to both personal and business customers, offering accessible financing terms for the purchase and installation of qualifying green energy equipment, including solar panels, inverter systems, and related infrastructure.

Energy costs represent one of the most consistent financial pressures on households and businesses in St. Maarten of late. Against this backdrop, WIB’s Green Energy Loans will be introduced to address that pressure by providing customers with a practical financing option to invest in energy solutions.

“Energy costs affect every household and every business on this island. The Green Energy Loans therefore provides our customers with an accessible avenue to invest in solutions that can help ease that burden over time. As a financial institution, we are committed to supporting the transition toward more sustainable choices that are also financially sound for our customers.” Mrs. Daisy Tyrol-Carolus, Country Head of WIB.

The loan is structured to be financially accessible, with repayment terms designed to support affordability over time. Customers can assess their own circumstances to better understand what the investment may mean for their household or business finances. WIB’s lending team remains available to explain the product features and support customers through the application process.

The launch of the Green Energy Loans coincides with WIB’s “Keep it Clean, Keep it Green” initiative taking place this week across primary schools on St. Maarten, reflecting the bank’s broader commitment to a greener island for the next generation, as well as for today’s households and businesses. The Green Energy Loans extends that commitment into the financial lives of adults, giving the community a practical way to act on those same values.

The Green Energy Loans also reflects WIB’s ongoing focus on offering products that address the evolving financial needs of St. Maarten. This launch highlights WIB’s dedication to serving its customers while remaining firmly part of the community and committed to evolving with it since 1960.

For more information please visit: www.wib-bank.net/greenloans