There’s Still Time to Make a Difference: One Step, One’s Education – Give Shoes, Give Hope! | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Leaders For Change Foundation is making a heartfelt appeal to the public: Let’s come together and make a difference in the lives of our children one pair of shoes at a time. The “One Step, One’s Education: Give Shoes, Give Hope!” campaign aims to provide school shoes for students in need, helping to create a more compassionate and inclusive learning environment across the island.

“Creating a compassionate school environment is essential to help all students thrive, “Every child deserves the opportunity to learn, grow, and dream sometimes, all it takes is a pair of shoes to make that possible.”

Why Shoes Matter: When students arrive at school with worn out or inadequate footwear, it affects more than just comfort it impacts confidence, mental well-being, and the ability to fully participate in school life. A simple pair of shoes can:

Boost school attendance and engagement

Improve health and self-esteem

Empower students to pursue their education with dignity

There’s Still Time!

Leaders For Change Foundation is calling on individuals, community groups, businesses, government entities, and NGOs to join the campaign. Whether by donating new or gently used school shoes or contributing financially, every effort counts.

“No donation is too small every contribution makes a direct impact. Be a Leader for Change and help us make a difference, one step at a time.”

How to Support:

Donate new or gently used school shoes

Contribute funds toward shoe purchases

Organize community collection drives

Share and promote the campaign on social media

Get Involved:

To donate or find out how your organization can participate, contact:

lfcdirector2023@gmail.com-1721-5276381

Together, we can give hope and change lives one pair of shoes at a time.