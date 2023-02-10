‘Things are still very difficult,’ Amalia tells reporters about threats | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/THE NETHERLANDS – Princess Amalia has again spoken about the difficult situation she lives in, after threats were made against her, apparently by organised crime organisations.

‘I’m going to be very straight about this, things are still very difficult for me,’ the heir to the throne told reporters on the final day of her first official visit to the Caribbean. ‘I thought I would be doing what a student does, but that is not the reality,’ she said.

‘I miss having a normal life, the student life, walking through the streets and going shopping,’ she said. Amalia started a degree course at the University of Amsterdam in September and had hoped to share a flat with several friends in the city centre.

In September, however, the Telegraaf reported that the princess’ security detail had been significantly tightened. She—along with prime minister Mark Rutte—allegedly appeared in organised crime communications, signalling there could be plans for an attack or kidnapping.

At the time, the newspaper already reported that Amalia was not living in her student house in Amsterdam pending further investigation. Since then, she has remained at home with her parents.

The police, public prosecution department and state information service have not commented on the security situation surrounding the princess.

The princess, king Willem-Alexander and queen Maxima, have now completed their tour of the six Caribbean islands which were formerly Dutch colonies.

