“This is the time to roll up our sleeves and work together” | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunications, Grisha Heyliger-Marten and her colleague Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs, both representing the Democratic Party in the newly-sworn in coalition government, wish to hereby express their gratitude to the electorate who voted for them in the August 19 parliamentary election, however, they would like to assure everyone that they will be working on behalf of the entire population of the island, whether or not they voted for them.

“We are very grateful for the confidence placed in us, however, the time for partisan politics is over, the time to work together in unity has come,” remarked Heyliger-Marten.

For her part, Marinka Gumbs stressed that “this is the time for all of us to roll up our sleeves and work together for the best interest of all of St. Maarten people.”

“Our party, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, and in particular, our leader, Chairperson of Parliament, MP Sarah Wescot-Williams, wanted us to stay on in the Council of Ministers and continue the work we had started in our respective ministries. We thank them from the bottom of our hearts for their trust in us and pledge to carry out our duties with honor, dignity, and integrity,” the Minister of Finance stated.

The two DP ministers agree that they have the two portfolios that are crucial for the economic revitalization of St. Maarten and look forward to the cooperation of the whole population as they seek to turn the tide and make the economy boom again.

“This coalition is focused on building a thriving economy that benefits all and we will work tirelessly with our colleagues in the Council of Ministers and with all the other stakeholders in order to achieve this,” the Minister of TEATT said.

“We are a team: Team St. Maarten. And we will work as a team to improve the standard of living for all residents of the island and make them active participants in achieving our collective goals,” added Minister Marinka Gumbs.