Three Arrested Early Tuesday morning in Connection with Shooting in South Reward | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SOUTH REWARD) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) hereby informs the public that its Arrest Team carried out an early morning operation on Tuesday, resulting in the arrest of three individuals in connection with the shooting incident that occurred on February 12, 2026, in the South Reward area.

Two of the suspects were arrested for their direct involvement in the shooting, while a third individual was taken into custody for possession of narcotics.

This investigation is currently being conducted by the Detective Department of KPSM.

As part of the ongoing investigation, house searches were conducted at multiple locations. These actions form part of KPSM’s continued efforts to address and combat serious criminal activity within the community.

Due to the sensitive nature of this case and in the interest of the investigation, no further details will be disclosed at this time.

KPSM remains committed to ensuring public safety and urges anyone with information related to this or any other case to call +1721-54222 or the tip line at 9300.