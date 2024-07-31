Three arrested in vote-buying investigation, search conducted in parliament office | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Three suspects so far have been arrested today, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, on suspicion of, among others, participating in a criminal organisation with the purpose of buying votes for which a Member of the Sint Maarten Parliament was the primary beneficiary.

On the same day, the workplace in the Parliament Building of the MP at the centre of the case was searched as part of the ongoing investigation by the National Detectives under the direction of the examining judge.

More arrests and searches are not ruled out in this investigation that focuses on the period around the parliamentary elections of January 2024.

Vote buying/selling is a serious crime that jeopardizes the integrity of elections and feeds corruption. This investigation is aimed at maintaining the integrity, fairness and fundament of the democratic process.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has been approached with offers to sell their vote or anyone who knows of someone attempting to sell or buy votes is urged to report such to the KPSM anonymous tip line 9300.

The investigation, code named ‘Aconitum’, is conducted by the National Detectives, under the authority of the Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten.

The National Detectives specialise in investigating criminal activities within government, with a particular focus on civil servants.