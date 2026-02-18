Three Days. Three Marinas. One Unforgettable 2026 SXM Lagoon Festival | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) - From The Yacht Club at Port De Plaisance to Palapa Marina and IGY, the Simpson Bay Lagoon came alive with culinary competition, mixology mastery, and vibrant celebration.

The 2026 SXM Lagoon Festival delivered three dynamic days of events that strengthened the connection between the local and yachting communities across the lagoon. The Yacht Club at Port De Plaisance kicked off the festival with an exciting Supermarket Sweep at Prime Distributor, where participating chefs raced through the aisles to select ingredients for the competition ahead.

The festival officially launched with the 4th Annual Chef Competition in the Oasis Garden at The Yacht Club at Port De Plaisance, where two local chefs and four yacht chefs faced three intense mystery-box rounds: Appetizer, Main Course, and Dessert. After an impressive display of creativity and skill under pressure, local private chef Sebastian Cordon was crowned Champion, taking home the cash prize sponsored by The Yacht Club at Port De Plaisance.

The 1st Runner-Up title went to Cuauhtli Garcia of Motor Yacht Apogee, who won a round-trip to Anguilla including lunch for two, generously sponsored by Calypso Charter Anguilla and Anguillita Rum.

Guests enjoyed a lively festival atmosphere throughout the day, with freshly chopped coconuts, snacks, and complimentary ice cream sponsored by Breyers and Ben & Jerry’s. Mimosas, wine, and other refreshments were sponsored by Gallo and Santal, adding to the festive experience.

Evening festivities continued with the Soca & Rum Kick-Off Party, where guests enjoyed food, drinks, and vibrant entertainment. The festival momentum carried on to Palapa Marina, where the Mixologist Competition showcased creativity and flair behind the bar. IGY’s vibrant Pool Party concluded the festival, delivering a lively finale to the three-day celebration.

The organizers extend sincere gratitude to all sponsors and partners whose support made the 2026 SXM Lagoon Festival possible, including Président as Title Sponsor, Prime Distributor powered by CC1 and EZshop and PDG, and Nowhere Special as VIP Area Title Sponsor.

Special thanks are also extended to the distinguished panel of judges for the Chef Competition: Pookie W. Tredell (former MasterChef UK contestant), Llewelyn Caines (owner of Sunshine Beach Bar, Nevis), and Christian Cherariu (owner of Nowhere Special Bar and Restaurant), whose expertise and professionalism were instrumental in selecting this year’s champion.

Reflecting on the festival’s success, Sharrita Mills, Director of Sales & Marketing at The Yacht Club at Port De Plaisance, shared:

“The SXM Lagoon Festival continues to showcase the strength of our community and the powerful connection between the local and yachting industries. Over three days, we witnessed incredible talent, vibrant energy, and meaningful collaboration. We are deeply grateful to our sponsors, marina partners, judges, participants, and organizing team for making the 2026 edition such a remarkable success.”

With another successful year completed, the SXM Lagoon Festival continues to grow as a signature event celebrating Sint Maarten’s dynamic spirit, hospitality, and unity across the lagoon.