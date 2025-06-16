Three Languages, One Powerful Story: “The Story of Tree Kumba” Has Arrived | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Library is pleased to invite the community to discover a meaningful new addition to its collection: a beautifully written trilingual children’s book titled “Kuenta di Palu Kumba, Het Verhaal van Boom Kumba, The Story of Tree Kumba” by author Angliet Baidjoe.

This special donation was hand-delivered to the library by Dr. Mike Mercuur from the sister island of Bonaire, on behalf of the author.

Angliet Baidjoe continues her literary mission of creating stories that reflect the languages, cultures, and lived experiences of Caribbean children. Her latest work is written in Papiamentu, Dutch, and English—three of the most widely spoken languages across the Dutch Caribbean.

Renowned for her multicultural and multilingual storytelling, Baidjoe’s books are valuable educational tools that celebrate identity, language, and cultural heritage. They help children build a strong sense of self, pride, and belonging.

The Afro–Surinamese word “Kumba” (or “Koemba”) means “navel,” symbolizing the deep connection between the tree and Mother Earth, and its central place within the environment. In her newest publication, Baidjoe brings this symbolism to life through the story of Tree Kumba.

“The Story of Tree Kumba” follows the journey of an ancient and beloved tree named Kumba. After being uprooted by a violent storm in the Amazon Rainforest of Brazil, Tree Kumba embarks on a life-altering journey. From displacement and hardship, the story evolves into one of love, resilience, personal growth, and renewal. Ultimately, Tree Kumba finds a new home and is embraced by a welcoming community.

Librarian M. Powell graciously accepted the donation on behalf of the Sint Maarten Library and the wider community, recognizing the book as a significant contribution to the library’s expanding collection—particularly in the areas of cultural preservation and linguistic diversity.

The Story of Tree Kumba will soon be available for borrowing at the Sint Maarten Library. We encourage the public to come and explore this inspiring new addition—an enriching story for both children and adults.

The Sint Maarten Library remains committed to promoting literacy, lifelong learning, and cultural appreciation for all.