Three Local Youths Graduate from Marine Training Program, Boosting Careers in Sint Maarten’s Marine Industry | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - The Sint Maarten Yacht Club (SMYC) and Kidz At Sea are proud to announce the successful completion of their Marine Training Program, made possible through the support of a Resources for Community Resilience (R4CR) grant. Over the course of three months, three local students have graduated with essential maritime certifications, positioning them to launch rewarding careers within Sint Maartens vibrant marine industry.

The graduates received the STCW diploma, the International Yacht Training (IYT) Dinghy Sailing Diploma, a 15-Meter Powerboat Certification, and the VHF Radio Operator Certificate.

These qualifications provide them with the skills and certifications necessary to thrive in various roles in the marine industry, from small boat sailing instruction to powerboat operation and marine communications.

Industry Exposure

In addition to their rigorous hands-on and theoretical training, the students were given the unique opportunity to visit several prominent marine companies on the island. Each visit offered insights into the diverse operations within the marine sector, helping the students better understand the professional landscape they are entering.

The companies presented their core business operations, giving the participants a clear picture of what working in Sint Maarten’s marine industry entails—from yacht maintenance and repairs to charter operations and maritime logistics.

The program's success was made possible through the support of R4CR, funded by the Government of the Netherlands through the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, managed by the World Bank, and implemented by the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB).

This funding has been crucial for purchasing the specialized sailing boat and ensuring the program's operations for its first year.

Impact and Future Prospects

With the marine industry serving as a cornerstone of Sint Maarten’s economy, second only to tourism, this initiative is a significant step toward cultivating a skilled local workforce.

By empowering young locals with the certifications and industry insights they need to succeed, the program not only enhances job prospects but also strengthens the sustainability of the island’s marine sector.

Saskia Revelman, representative of the Sint Maarten Yacht Club, said: " We are very proud of our graduates and the hard work they’ve put into this program. The skills and certifications they have earned will open many doors for them in the marine industry. This initiative highlights the importance of investing in local talent, ensuring that our marine industry continues to thrive with a strong, skilled workforce from right here on the island."

The students’ achievements are a testament to the program’s success, and both SMYC and Kidz At Sea are looking forward to future training cycles aimed at further developing local talent.

About the Program

This training program was designed to address the challenges of recruiting and retaining marine instructors from abroad by developing homegrown talent. Over the span of 12 weeks, students engaged in intensive training that combined sailing instruction, powerboat handling, and industry certifications, preparing them for the broad range of career opportunities available within Sint Maarten’s marine industry.

Looking Ahead

The Sint Maarten Yacht Club and Kidz At Sea hope to continue collaborating on future projects to empower the island’s youth and ensure the long-term sustainability of the marine industry.