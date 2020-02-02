Three Organizations Team Up to hosts First speed mentoring event and mixer | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – Produce Wealth Revolution Agency (PWR Agency) has teamed up with MicroMentor and Motorworld to provide a unique experience that can propel innovative ideas and St. Maarten’s entrepreneurial community forward. St. Maarten based businesses will be able to gain insights from close to 40 of the island’s top business leaders and professionals in the island’s first ever speed mentoring event, called PWR @Motorworld.

MicroMentor understands the power of mentoring and how it not only transforms businesses but impact lives. With more than 10 years of expertise, a combined more than 100 000 entrepreneurs and mentors from close to 180 countries on their platform, they have successful hosted transformative speed mentoring events around the world. Speed mentoring gives entrepreneurs the possibility to gain insights to boost business growth while getting to know mentors who may be their ideal match to continue a mentoring relationship.

Last year, MicroMentor by Mercys Corps, launched the Caribbean Innovation Challenge which had 45 legally registered businesses from St. Maarten participate. Fifteen of these won $37000 in cash prizes made available by Bacardi. One third of the winners were social enterprises. For this reason, MicroMentor, a global initiative from Mercys Corp is a key partner which is providing support, best practices and framework to ensure that this event is a success for all.

PWR @Motorworld will be held at the showroom of Motorworld in Cole Bay. As official partner for this event, this is location inspires innovation, success, and creativity. This kind of environment is key to facilitating solutions and overcoming challenges in a dynamic way. Motorworld is consistently finding ways to engage and give back to the community by supporting empower social well-being. Partnering with PWR Agency, provides on opportunity to empower a key target group for socio-economic growth: entrepreneurs, innovators, and small businesses.

The PWR Agency is an entrepreneurship and innovation development agency focused on empowering entrepreneurs to build thriving and resilient businesses while connecting key stakeholders to support economic growth through projects that stimulate entrepreneurship. Besides providing business support services such as coaching and training, PWR Agency hosts events to connect start-ups and small businesses with professionals to take their ideas to the next level. To date, more than 2000 entrepreneurs and professionals and close to 1000 students have been influenced through its diverse events.

As the first event of 2020 and due to the support of all its partners, PWR@Motorworld is a gift to entrepreneurs and innovators. There is no registration fee although registration is mandatory as space is limited.

To register, go https://www.tiny.cc/pwr2020. For more information or to register, whatsapp at +1-721-523-1842, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or connect with the team on Facebook at www.facebook.com/experiencepwr for regular updates.

If you are not able to attend this event you can still get free mentoring at: https://www.micromentor.org/caribbean.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29558:three-organizations-team-up-to-hosts-first-speed-mentoring-event-and-mixer&Itemid=450