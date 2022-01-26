Three parliamentary factions’ hosts press conference to voice their discontent | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - In a somewhat unprecedented move, Leader of the United Democrats (UD) Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Wescot Williams said on Wednesday in a press statement that three (3) opposition factions have called a joint press conference for Thursday, January 27th at 2 pm. The factions are Emmanuel, PFP and UD.

“It has been stated that these factions are totally upset by the arrogance of the government of Sint Maarten and its supporting factions in parliament. This is a new level of disregard for the minority in parliament.

“While the factions of Emmanuel, UD and PFP ...