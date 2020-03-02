Three Sundial Students to represent country at SKILLS Netherlands Competition | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) – On Sunday three Sundial hospitality students and their teacher left for the Netherlands.

On March the 5th they will represent the Dutch Caribbean together with a construction team from SGB Bonaire at SKILLS Netherlands.

“We hope that they can show great culinary mastery and make Sint Maarten proud,” said Saskia Kliphuis, Innovation Coordinator for SVOBE Schools.

During their stay in Leeuwarden and Hoofddorp, they will also visit some schools of tertiary education to help with their career choices after graduation.

Next school year SVOBE hopes that they can send not one but two student teams from the vocational schools on St. Maarten, Saba or St Eustatius to get this once in a lifetime experience.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30042:three-sundial-students-to-represent-country-at-skills-netherlands-competition&Itemid=450