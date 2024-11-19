Three Suspects Arrested in Connection with Violent Assault in Sint Peters | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. PETERS) - The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has made significant progress in its investigation into a violent assault that was widely circulated on social media. The incident, which occurred at the intersection of L.B. Scott Road and Marigot Hill Road in Sint Peters, involved a male victim being subjected to severe physical abuse by several individuals.

After thorough investigation and in coordination with the Prosecutor’s Office, arrest warrants were executed for the three suspects involved in this incident.

The first suspect, identified by the initials N.A.B.J , was arrested earlier in the day on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 .

Later that evening, detectives apprehended the other two suspects, identified as J.I.A and D.A.M.

All three suspects have been taken into custody and are currently being detained at the police station pending further investigation.

KPSM reiterates that such violent acts will not be tolerated. The police, in collaboration with the Prosecutor’s Office, will take firm action against anyone engaging in criminal behavior of this nature.

A Message to the Public

The Sint Maarten Police Force is committed to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of all citizens. KPSM encourages anyone with information regarding incidents of violence or criminal behavior to come forward.

Contact Information for the Detective Department:

Telephone : +1 (721) 542-2222

Anonymous Tip Line: 9300

The Sint Maarten Police Force thanks the community for their continued cooperation in tackling crime and emphasizes its dedication to creating a safe environment for all.