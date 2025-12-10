Top 1 Toys & Premier Supplies Bring Christmas Cheer to Sister Magda Primary School Students | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Top 1 Toys, locally owned and operated, provider of children’s toys, (board) games and educational materials for all age groups, in collaboration with Premier Supplies, a provider of variety of paints for different industries, electrical, plumbing and tools, also established on Sint Maarten, collaborated to bring tokens of Christmas gifts to the students of Sister Magda Primary School.

Ms. Nina Williams, owner of Top 1 Toys: “Top 1 Toys has always remained in support of initiatives that support the wellbeing of our community, and in particular our students. We have been operating since 2015 – started under “Intertoys” and then transitioned under “Top 1 Toys”. We support education, and the institutions that form part of educating our students.

Through their parents, students form an integral part as contributors to the continued success of our business throughout the past 10 years of our existence. We were approached to be a contributing partner in Sister Magda School’s desire to present a Christmas gift token to their students. And there the planning started to make a selection of items from our store. We are pleased to have collaborated with Premier Supplies, that co-sponsored this initiative.

The Managing Director of Premier Supplies Mr. Dawkins: “While Premier Supplies is not a provider of children’s toys and related educational materials, we understand the dynamics of community togetherness and bringing Christmas cheer to students. When approached by Mr. Challenger, to be part of this project, we accepted from the onset. We too are pleased to work with Top 1 Toys Management Team in support of Sister Magda Primary School – and bringing smiles of joy to the students. For many of our clients too, are parents – and coming together for our children, is the way to go, and what better time to do this, than during the Christmas season.

On the 5th of December, Santa paid a visit to the school providing Top 1 Toys - gift tokens and good cheer to the children in the person of Mr. Jimmy Challenger. The School Manager Ms. Kavita Ganput, stated: “We remain very appreciative of the contributions made by both businesses, Top 1 Toys and Premier Supplies to make this initiative possible on such short notice.

Without the business community on the side of Education, many projects and general educational activities would not be possible. It takes a community to build the positive development of each and every child. We also thank Mr. Jimmy Challenger, who has been a part of our school’s Parent Reading Program, for his assistance in introducing our school’s initiative to the two businesses and simply being in support of the process to achieve our school’s goal to bringing cheer to our students.”