TOTAL THEATER PROGRAM at National Institute of Arts – NIA | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - In their 3rd month of the National Institute of Arts (NIA’s) “Total Theater”, a social-emotional skills program through the Performing Arts, NIA has been overwhelmed with the response received thus far, NIA said in a press statement on Wednesday.

“In March we launched an information session for parents and students, the studio was packed to the brim.

“The attendance resulted in 91 applicants, and we only had room for 45. Three age groups were selected, 7-11 years, 12 -16 years, 17 years and up and we started classes with 45 students on Saturday afternoons from 12 -6:00 pm.

“Classes range from social-emotional themed classes to vocals, drama, yoga, movement, improvisation, art & stage crafts to coaching sessions with a licensed psychologist. Multiple skills are learned in school but participating in the arts can take one’s ability to deal with life’s challenges even further.

“The Total Theater program provides a playful and safe outlet, an opportunity to connect at a deeper level with peers, while guided by professional teachers. It provides an opportunity to develop, playfully, important skills that are transferable to everyday life, like critical thinking, a flexible mindset, curiosity, and problem-solving skills.

“Students enjoy a healthy snack during their breaks which is generously provided by Freegan Food Foundation.

“In April we succeeded to provide a weekly mini session for the remaining interested applicants. A talent group was also initiated for the ones to be challenged in developing their natural talents. Already students are expressing the joy and motivation they experience to face their daily life through participating in this program. The bonding experienced in the different groups is heartwarming.

“This program is funded by R4CR since many families are still suffering the effects of Irma and the pandemic, the financial means don’t always allow for extra-curricular and holistic activities. NIA offers this program without any costs because we believe that the arts should be accessible to all children and youth on St. Maarten.

“No child should be left behind and everyone should be treated equal and be able to receive the same possibilities.

“The R4CR program is financed by the Government of the Netherlands via the Sint Maarten Trust Fund. The latter is administered by the World Bank and implemented by the NRPB (National Recovery Program Bureau). The R4CR program is locally managed by the VNGI (International Cooperation Agency of the Association of Netherlands Municipalities) in close cooperation with 4C Foundation and other local partners,” the NIA press release concludes.