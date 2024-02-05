TOTAL THEATER PROGRAM ends with “The Journey” | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The National Institute of Arts (NIA), invites you to the culmination of the “Total Theater”, a social-emotional learning program through the Performing Arts, on February 10 at 6:00 pm at the Back Street Cultural Center. This program is supported by R4CR.

In March 2023 we launched the program with an overwhelming response. Classes range from social-emotional themed classes to vocals, drama, yoga, movement, improvisation, art & stage crafts to coaching sessions with a licensed psychologist. Multiple skills are learned in school but participating in the arts can take one’s ability to deal with life’s challenges even further.

The Total Theater program has provided a playful and safe outlet, an opportunity to connect at a deeper level with peers, while guided by professional teachers. It provides an opportunity to develop, playfully, important skills that are transferable to everyday life, like critical thinking, a flexible mindset, curiosity, and problem-solving skills.

Students enjoy a healthy snack during their breaks which is generously provided by Freegan Food Foundation. A talent group was also initiated for the ones to be challenged in developing their natural talents. Students experience motivation and joy to face their daily life through participating in this program. The bonding experienced in the different groups is heartwarming.

This program is funded by R4CR since many families are still suffering the effects of Irma and the pandemic, the financial means don’t always allow for extra-curricular and holistic activities. NIA offers this program without any costs because we believe that the arts should be accessible to all children and youth on St. Maarten. No child should be left behind and everyone should be treated equal and be able to receive the same possibilities.

The showing titled “The Journey” will take you through their experience with the Total Theater program. The participating students are doing this demonstration by their own choice. It can be quite a vulnerable experience to stand before an audience.

The decision to have this presentation in another space instead of the safe heaven of the Black Box Theater the students are familiar with at NIA is because many have never been to the iconic St. Martin Cultural Center and have never had a stage experience.

There is ample seating that can accommodate their families, friends and the general public. There is no reason not to attend since there is no charge to the event. “The Journey” starts punctually at 6:00 pm. NIA doesn’t guarantee a seat to late commers.

The R4CR program is financed by the Government of the Netherlands via the Sint Maarten Trust Fund. The latter is administered by the World Bank and implemented by the NRPB (National Recovery Program Bureau). The R4CR program is locally managed by the VNGI (International Cooperation Agency of the Association of Netherlands Municipalities) in close cooperation with 4C Foundation and other local partners.