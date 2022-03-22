Tourism Bureau to Present State of Tourism 2022 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The St Maarten Tourism Bureau will present to stakeholders and partners status of the Hospitality Sector and the marketing plan for 2022 at the St Maarten Innovations, Initiatives & Industries Link-Up Event (SMILE) to be held on Saturday March 26th.

The effects of the global pandemic have had a profound impact on the St Maarten tourism industry, which was only just recovering from Hurricane Irma. St Maarten fared slightly better than various other destinations throughout the pandemic, it is now poised to bounce back. The Tourism Bureau will present various developments and strategies for a new timeframe of tourism at SMILE.

Speaker and director of Tourism May-Ling Chun: “The St Maarten Tourism Bureau has been a longtime proponent of innovation and sustainability, the SMILE event’s core themes, in our case specifically as it relates to destination management. The 21st century tourist is a demanding one, and the “green” factor definitely counts pertaining to the choice of how and where to spend one’s holiday. As a Destination Management Organization, we hope to be inspired by new ideas at SMILE.”

The SMILE event will open with a networking event at Friday 25th of March, whereas the full campus of University St. Martin will be in use during the tradeshow of March 26th.

SMILE is an initiative of the St Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) and foundation 360* of Innovation, with support of the Chamber of Commerce & Industry, University St. Martin, Atlas Risk Solutions and Grant Thornton. Tickets are still available via office@shta.com or 5420108, or the event information website www.smilesintmaarten.com.