Tourism Leaders, Minister Lawrence and Vice President Damaseau work together to maintain excellence in tourism quality | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunications (Minister of TEATT) Hon. Roger Lawrence met with Vice President of Tourism of Saint-Martin Hon. Valerie Damaseau to discuss the isolated events on the northern side. The two parties are very pleased that progress has been made on the Northern side of the island with respect to ensuring a steady product offering and reaching a level of normalcy as it pertains to business especially within the tourism sector.

Communication is essential when there are concerns that need to be resolved. We are happy that dialogue continues at different levels and these discussions will in the end drive change and result in resolutions to the various challenges being faced.

“The projections for this tourism season are high, which is extremely positive for both sides of the island. The uniqueness of each side adds more to the overall destination experience and visitors will open a window and discover two different vibes that can only be found here. A positive and safe experience is important for the success of both the French and Dutch side, by continuing to work together we will ensure this upcoming season will be a success for all,” Minister Hon. Roger Lawrence said on Tuesday.

Vice President of Tourism of Saint-Martin Hon. Valerie Damaseau in a statement on Tuesday stated: “On behalf of the Government of St. Martin I am pleased to report that, following the demonstrations by a section of the public, all is well. The State has assured us that all public roads in Marigot where the demonstration occurred have been reopened and business as usual has resumed.

We acknowledge the concerns expressed by the demonstrators and we recognize that the right of the public to peacefully voice objection to any decision by the government, is a fundamental tenet of a good democracy.

“We wish to assure our residents and guests, stakeholders and anyone conducting business with or within St. Martin, that the demonstration has ended, and you should feel free to go about your normal activities. Let us always be mindful and keep the COVID precaution practices top of mind.”

Directors of the Tourists Offices from both sides of the island Aida Weinum (St. Martin) and May Ling Chun (Sint Maarten) said on Tuesday: “The best and most memorable experiences for the guests is when they are able to experience our destination freely as one island and so therefore, we are pleased that the situation has been resolved and tourist can enjoy our Friendly Island.”

Minister of TEATT Hon. Roger Lawrence (Sint Maarten)

Vice President of Tourism Valerie Damaseau (Saint-Martin)