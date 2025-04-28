Tourism Leaders Rally Support for Cayman Cruise Berthing Ahead of Historic Vote | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/CAYMAN ISLANDS - Alexander Gumbs, CEO of Port St. Maarten Group, strongly encouraged Caymanians to embrace cruise berthing infrastructure as an imperative to safeguard the future of the country’s cruise tourism industry.

Speaking at an energetic town hall meeting hosted by The Association for Cruise Tourism (ACT) in the Cayman Islands at the Grand Cayman Marriott Resort on Friday, Gumbs emphasized that modern cruise berthing infrastructure is critical to positioning Cayman as a marquee destination in the Western Caribbean and securing opportunities for future generations.

Organized by ACT, the well-attended event marked the final major ACT gathering before Caymanians head to the polls in a historic general election and referendum on Wednesday, April 30 that could determine the future of the country’s cruise tourism industry, which has experienced close to 50 percent passenger arrival declines since 2019.

The audience included key figures in the tourism sector, volunteers, and concerned citizens, all energized by a simple and clear call to action: build the piers, protect Caymanian livelihoods, help to preserve Cayman’s marine ecosystem, and strengthen the economy for the next generation.

Drawing from his dual experience as a former cruise executive and current port CEO, Gumbs emphasized that strong, modern cruise infrastructure is essential. “Yes. St. Maarten is ranked number one for crew expenditure. We are ranked number two (when we take Panama out of the ratings) for passenger expenditure.

“We’ve won (a) Seatrade Award in 2023. Our customer experience ratings are one of the highest. We were (one of) the first countries to actually host the largest cruise ships in the world, 37 square miles, half (the size of) Grand Cayman. But my Caribbean people, guess what? I have a (multi) million-dollar investment plan lined up for the next seven years,” he said, explaining that this was to ensure that future generations have an opportunity in their country “to take a little bite out of that beautiful tart that this industry brings to us.”

Deputy Premier and Minister of Tourism and Ports Kenneth Bryan said while others dance around the issue, he offered unequivocal support for cruise tourism and the construction of piers. “I support cruise tourism and I support the building of cruise piers for our sustainability,” Bryan declared to a loud round of applause. He praised ACT’s courage in fighting misinformation and underscored the importance of the moment in the history of the Cayman Islands.

Ellio Solomon, Executive Program Manager of ACT, delivered an emotional call to action. “Our cruise customers deserve the same service as those coming on a plane,” Solomon said. He outlined how proper infrastructure would eliminate the need for anchoring and running thrusters for hours, enhance the customer experience, and allow visitors to spend more time – and more money – on the island.

“We are not doing something that we believe is wrong. We are doing something that we are absolutely convinced is right,” he commented, noting that environmental studies had confirmed no adverse impact on beaches or the marine ecosystem with modern cruise berthing.

The evening also addressed common concerns surrounding financing and ownership. ACT representatives explained that modern cruise port projects can be funded through passenger fees and that proper oversight ensures local ownership and opportunity. The notion being shared by opponents that the government will be saddled with hundreds of millions of dollars in debt is categorically false, participants asserted.

Gumbs shared how a well-developed port operation and a supportive tourism community helped St. Maarten rebound more quickly after natural disasters like Hurricane Irma in 2017. He explained that if the cruise industry had not recovered within three months – much faster than the hotel sector – thousands of people would have been left unemployed.

Throughout the evening, speakers reminded Caymanians of what is truly at stake – not only jobs, but also dignity, opportunity, and economic independence for thousands of Caymanian families.

The evening ended with a rousing group affirmation, led by Solomon, as attendees repeatedly exclaimed “Yes!” to protect jobs and the environment, and “preserve our heritage and build our future.” As Solomon put it bluntly: “We are not just representing ourselves. We are representing the 40 businesses that have been lost, and the 3,000 families (who depend on this industry for their livelihoods).”

As the Cayman Islands heads to the polls, ACT and Cayman’s tourism leaders hope the message of hope, opportunity, and common sense will prevail – and that Cayman will secure its rightful place as a marquee destination in the Caribbean well into the future. Source: The Association for Cruise Tourism (ACT) in the Cayman Islands

About The Association for Cruise Tourism (ACT) in the Cayman Islands

The Association for Cruise Tourism (ACT) represents a coalition of stakeholders dedicated to the sustainable and responsible growth of the cruise tourism industry in the Cayman Islands. With members across a broad spectrum of the local economy, including tour operators, merchants, restaurants, bars and transportation providers, ACT advocates for the businesses, entrepreneurs and local stakeholders who benefit from cruise tourism, ensuring their voices are heard in decisions impacting this crucial sector. ACT is also dedicated to educating the public, advocating for balanced policies, and supporting initiatives that drive economic growth while benefiting all residents of the Cayman Islands. For more information, visit actcayman.com

Friday’s ACT town hall meeting was well attended.