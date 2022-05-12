Tourism Sector Celebrates 2022 VISIT Hotel Magazine | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - During a special event at Emilio's Restaurant this Wednesday, tourism representatives celebrated the successful campaign of the 2022 VISIT St. Maarten / St. Martin Magazine. VISIT St. Maarten / St. Martin has been the St Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) in-room Hotel Magazine since 2014, produced by North South Net (NSN), a publishing house specialized in the Caribbean region.

The celebratory event marked the end of the spring campaign of the new 5th edition of VISIT and its takeout magazines VISIT Maps, VISIT Shopping and VISIT Dining & Activities. Whereas the official hotel magazine can be found in St. Maarten and St. Martin Hotel rooms, take outs are available at many SHTA member locations and public spaces. In addition to the magazine, its accompanying VISIT app and website VISITstmaarten.com have been restyled for this fifth edition.

VISIT 2022 highlights amongst others new boutique hotel Pasture Piece, voluntourism, active holidays on St Maarten and novelties in the restaurant sector. The magazine traditionally works with local writers, influencers and photographers to capture their love for the island they call home and the latest tips for tourists. VISIT St. Maarten / St. Martin 2022 is the first magazine on island to be printed on anti-microbial paper to prevent spread of viruses.

The 2022 edition keeps the VISIT tradition of informing St Maarten hotel guests about things to see and do, while presenting a fresh take on the best experiences found throughout the island of St. Maarten / St. Martin. The richly illustrated book highlights personalities and captures the beauty of the island with captivating photography, engaging stories and valuable information about shopping, dining, activities, attractions and much more. As of its 2019 edition, VISIT St. Maarten / St. Martin contains a foldable edition SHTA's well known annual Event Calendar, featuring cultural icon Roland Richardson on its 2022 cover.

Traditionally, the celebration also marks the start of the new VISIT year. Whereas the current magazine stock will be dispersed throughout 2022 and the first weeks of the new year, SHTA and NSN call on companies interested to reach tourists in 2023 to take up contact via visitstmaarten@shta.com.