Tourism Stakeholders to Receive Certified Customer Service Training | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POINT BLANCHE) – The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic & Telecommunication (TEATT) along with the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau has organized, a Certified Customer Service and COVID-19 awareness training designed specifically for Taxi Drivers.

The aim of these trainings is to equip our ‘Ambassadors’ with the tools to continue serving our diverse clientele as we re-open St. Maarten. The first training began Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Home Porting Terminal of Port St Maarten until July 29, 2020.

The second phase of the training is slated to commence on July 30, 2020 and ends on August 10, 2020. A third phase is currently being developed catering to our Tour Operators and Immigration Officers in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice.

The Ministry of TEATT continues to elevate the level of service provided to St. Maarten’s guests as part of their commitment to tourism. Based on the demand of participants, two companies have been selected to carry out the trainings, namely, Mihet Consultancy and Training Professionals International Firm (TPI).

The trainings will also be comprised of a comprehensive understanding of the COVID-19 pandemic prevention, protection, and safety measures. The Ministry of TEATT also encourages taxi drivers who are not part of a taxi association to register via email by sending their name, taxi number, and phone number to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Minister Ludmila de Weever stated, “I am grateful to our taxi drivers for their continuous contribution to St. Maarten’s tourism product. The halt in visitors to St. Maarten due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has given us the opportunity to further enhance our product safely via these trainings. I want to thank Port St. Maarten and all stakeholders involved for their collaborative efforts in ensuring that St. Maarten opens in a safe manner.”

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32620:tourism-stakeholders-to-receive-certified-customer-service-training&Itemid=450