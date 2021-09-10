Traffic Department needs assistance regarding fatal traffic accident on Causeway | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN SIMPSON BAY) - On September 05, 2021, between time of 06.15 pm and 06.30 pm a traffic accident had taken place on the Causeway Bridge where a motorcyclist was severely injured and later passed away in the hospital on the French side. When this incident took place, the police were not notified until later in the evening, the police said in a statement on Friday.

Later that night the police were informed of the incident only after persons removed the rider and the motorcycle from the scene of the incident. This created difficulties for the personnel of the Traffic Department who must carry out in-depth investigations as to what exactly had occurred at the location.

During the investigation it was discovered that the biker had been riding together with a group of other bikers when the accident happened.

Through this press release, we are requesting the community’s assistance to come forward assist the police with the necessary information in other to better investigate this tragic incident.

The personnel of the Traffic Department can be reached by e-mail: traffic@policesxm.sx or by telephone number 542 22 22, with extensions 241/239.

The Sint Maarten Police Force would like to remind the community that we have created the WhatsApp Feature: See Something, Share Something on our website. ww.policesxm.sx

To further combat crime and assist the police with needed information, we encourage the community to be involved in the ongoing battle. It is imperative that if you, see something happening, you say something about it by reporting it to the police and most importantly, share that something or information for police assistance. (KPSM)