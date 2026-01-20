Training Healers for Hurting Homes: GHBU Launches Online Course on Ending Abusive Relationships | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Grace Hill Bible University’s counseling students are responding to two urgent needs: compassionate support for people in grief and specialised training for those addressing abusive relationships.

After a powerful student‑led Master Class on grief and healing, GHBU, St. Maarten Campus’ Counseling Degree Program is inviting the public to a new 15‑week virtual course, Couples Counseling: New Insights into Ending Abusive Relationships, equipping participants to respond wisely and safely when violence is present in intimate partnerships.

From grief to community transformation

On January 13, 2026, GHBU, St. Maarten Campus, hosted a Master Class entitled “It’s OK to Feel the Pain of Grief,” with about 45 attendees online and in person at Kingdom Life International Ministries, where student Pastor Vital Dominique serves as pastor and host.

Counseling students Georges Richardson, Sachida Thomasia‑Hyman, Leopold Merrick, and Pastor Vital Dominique presented on the emotional, spiritual, and practical dimensions of grief, alongside testimonies and a keynote by transformational grief coach April Burch, who expanded on Pastor Vital’s message that grief is a natural process to be witnessed, not a problem to be quickly fixed.

Participants were equipped with practical tools such as journaling, creating rituals to honour loved ones, building supportive networks, seeking professional help, and drawing on faith practices like prayer and scripture to navigate loss. The Master Class showcased GHBU’s Christ‑centred, evidence‑based approach to counseling and its commitment to serving the wider community through free, student-led outreach events.

New course: Couples Counseling – New Insights into Ending Abusive Relationships

Couples Counseling: New Insights into Ending Abusive Relationships is a 15‑week, fully online course for aspiring counselors, practising professionals, and anyone who wants to better understand, prevent, or respond to abusive relationships. It equips participants to identify emotional abuse, recognise patterns rooted in childhood, and design responses that prioritise safety, accountability, and genuine change in couples and families.

Beginning February 9, 2026, this virtual course culminates in a capstone, student‑led Master Class, where participants apply their learning by creating and delivering a community‑facing event focused on safety, healing, and healthier relationship dynamics in homes, churches, and communities. Final‑year Master’s student Georges Richardson shared that this couples counseling course had a profound impact on his own life when he took it several semesters ago, underscoring its relevance and transformative potential.

Key details

Duration: 15 weeks

Start date: February 9, 2026

Format: Fully online (virtual)

Application deadline: February 2, 2026

Early bird discount ends: January 21, 2026

Orientation: January 29, 7:30–8:30 p.m. (online)

Contact: +1‑721‑524‑8731

Addressing a growing crisis

Master therapist of over 25 years and developer of GHBU, St. Maarten Campus’ Counseling Degree Program, Dr. Nicole Francis‑Cotton, states: “Domestic violence is rising, youth mental health is in crisis, families are struggling, and there are not enough trained persons to respond effectively. GHBU’s Counseling Degree Program is intentionally training compassionate, skilled counselors to address abusive relationships, suicide prevention, grief and trauma, marriage and family challenges, youth counseling, and more.”

The enhanced couples counseling course is a key part of this vision, equipping participants with practical, biblically grounded tools to support those trapped in abusive dynamics and restore safety and dignity in relationships. The program seeks to raise graduates and community leaders who can intervene wisely, partner with churches and organisations, and serve as a healing presence in a time of unprecedented relational strain.

Learn more this Wednesday on View Point

To learn more about the course and the wider counseling program, listeners are invited to tune in to View Point with Wendell Moore this Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. on PJD2 Radio 102.7 FM or online at https://pjd2radiosxm.com. The program will highlight GHBU’s Counseling Degree Program, the upcoming course Couples Counseling: New Insights into Ending Abusive Relationships, and the broader vision to raise up well‑equipped counselors/leaders to meet local and regional needs.

Listeners will also hear about The DarkSide of Leadership: Shining the Light, a book by Brenda Maynard and Roslyn Douglas, published by Victorious Living Publishing in partnership with Walton House Publishing. Maynard will share insights from the book and unpack leadership dynamics that impact organisations and communities.

Prospective students and interested community members are encouraged to join the online orientation at https://tinyurl.com/GHBU-Counseling-Orientation and consider whether they might be the person who saves a life, helps someone escape abuse, or supports a grieving family on their journey toward hope and restoration.