Transforming Young Lives: Effective Counseling Techniques Every Educator & Caregiver Should Know | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In today's fast-paced world, children and adolescents face immense pressures that can lead to increased feelings of anxiety, depression, and in severe cases, suicidal thoughts and regrettably, suicide.

As educators, parents, counselors, and mental health professionals, we hold the key to making a significant difference in their lives. Consequently, Victorious Living Foundation in collaboration with Grace Hill Bible University, St. Maarten Campus, is currently enrolling degree and non-degree seeking students in the course, "Effective Counseling Techniques for Transforming the Lives of Children & Young People."

Master therapist of over 21 years, Dr. N. Erna Mae Francis Cotton, the developer of the course and the Master’s Degree counseling program states: “This online course provides essential tools and insights a caregiver, counselor or anyone who loves young people, need to support our youth towards a brighter future. Moreover, it is delivered virtually, so participants may enroll from anywhere in the world.”

Why This Course Is Essential

The mental health of young people is a topic that's close to many of our hearts. Research indicates that early intervention and the right support can prevent the escalation of mental health disorders and promote a healthier, happier youth. With this course, students will gain a deeper understanding of both the challenges and transformative solutions that can alleviate these issues.

Discover Key Strategies and Techniques such as:

“Understanding the Whole Brain Child”:

Learn how understanding neurological development can guide you in nurturing balanced, mentally healthy children.

“Delivering Our Children from the Evil One”:

Explore strategies to protect and heal young minds from negative influences and thoughts that contribute to mental distress.

“Transforming Troubled Teens and their Families”:

Delve into techniques that effectively engage teenagers and support them alongside their families for lasting change.

Who Should Attend?

This course is designed for a broad range of individuals dedicated to making an impactful change:

Teachers who wish to create supportive learning environments.

Counselors and Aspiring Counselors seeking new tools and methodologies.

Parents and Guardians who aim to foster a nurturing home atmosphere.

Mental Health Professionals expanding their therapeutic repertoire.

Pastors and Community Leaders committed to guiding their communities.

Open to Degree and Non-Degree Seeking Students

Whether you're pursuing a degree or seeking non-degree professional development, this course is structured to meet your needs.

What You'll Gain

Participants will walk away with practical skills and strategies designed to:

Build trust and rapport with young people.

Implement effective communication and counseling techniques.

Support the holistic development of children and teens.

Work collaboratively with families and support networks.

Join Us in Making a Difference!

Now is the time to equip yourself with the skills necessary to make a positive impact. Enroll in our course and join a community of like-minded individuals driven by the shared goal of transforming young lives. Let's work together to ensure every child knows they are not alone and that a supportive world awaits them.

For more information or to enroll, contact us at +1-721-524-8731 or email dr.nfranciscotton@victoriouslivingfoundation.com.

Important Dates:

Early Bird Discount Ends: December 5th, 2024

Registration Deadline: January 9th, 2025

Course Starts: February 10th, 2025

Call 1-721-524-8731 or email dr.nfranciscotton@victoriouslivingfoundation.com to secure your spot today. Let’s embark on this journey of transformation and empowerment and proactively help to heal and transform our children and young people’s lives!