Travel requirements to change as of January 1st, 2022 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) Omar Ottley hereby informs the public that, given the rapid worldwide spread of the Omicron variant, Sint Maarten will be implementing various protective measures.

With Omicron fast becoming the dominant variant in numerous countries, the following changes to Sint Maarten's entry protocols will go into effect as from Saturday January 1st, 2022, for all incoming travelers to Sint Maarten.

Unvaccinated persons will require a 48-hour PCR test, while persons who received both doses of an approved COVID vaccine will require a 48-hour PCR test or a 24-hour antigen test. Persons who are 18 years and older and who have taken a booster shot will be able to enter Sint Maarten without a COVID-19 test.

Persons 17 years and younger who are eligible to take a COVID-19 vaccine can enter without a COVID-19 test once they have taken both doses of an approved COVID vaccine.